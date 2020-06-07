Pastor David Eldridge of Marietta's Stonebridge Church stood before a crowd Saturday morning and told them something obvious: "I'm white," he said, to laughs. "Shocking."
Then the pastor, who had been called on to pray for Marietta schools, said something that some in the crowd may not have expected. He told them that Marietta schools had worked for him and for his four children.
"And my assumption has been, if it works for us, it ought to work for other people, and if it doesn't, they should just work harder," he said. "And that's not true. And so I confess that. And I am sorry.
"God, I would pray that you would show me, show us, God, how to use our voice to open the door to whom it's been shut in their face," he said.
Eldridge was among more than a dozen pastors and elected officials from around Cobb County who prayed for justice, unity and an end to racism at Zion Baptist Church before a crowd of well over 100 people Saturday morning.
The two-hour prayer session was among several protests across the county Saturday — all of them peaceful — related to the death of black Minneapolis resident George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer.
Zion Baptist Church was founded by an all-black congregation in 1866, according to its website. Pastor Eric Beckham led the protest.
Just as the civil rights movement of the 1960s was aided by the newly ubiquitous television, Beckham said, so is today's Black Lives Matter movement aided by the smartphone, with which people have recorded incidents of police brutality that would have otherwise gone unreported.
The Rev. Lynne Burkhead of Marietta's Turner Chapel AME said she was a product of the civil rights movement.
"I did witness the dogs, and I did see the waterhose," she said. "So this week, when I saw the rubber bullets and the tear gas, fear resonated again like never before."
Burkhead said she fears for her 20-year-old grandson every time he leaves the house.
"I should not feel fear in these United States," she said. "For everything that has been fought for, I should not feel this pain and this fear. But I do. And we do."
Pastor Matthew Brown, of the Greater Community Church of God in Christ, mentioned the recent killing of Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick by three men who were not law enforcement officers.
"What we're protesting about is the fact that it took two months because there is this systemic injustice — two months — to bring attention to (it)," he said. "Today we come to prick the conscience of individuals before we can move the consciousness of a government. We come to look at our own selves, not to move forward with another plan, not to create another committee, not to literally raise up another good feeling moment, but to sit in this moment. To stew in it, and be changed by the change that has occurred."
Aside from urging people to vote on Election Day this coming Tuesday, speakers largely avoided making political statements at the protest — with one exception.
Beckham called out what he saw as an ongoing injustice within Cobb County — conditions at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, where six inmates died in 2019.
"Some of our own church members are crying out about the horrid, horrid conditions of mistreatment (there)," he said, as Sheriff Neil Warren, whose office controls the detention center, stood behind him. "Am I supposed to listen to them and believe, or are we supposed to be in denial and turn away with deaf ears. ... The SCLC has brought in the ACLU. Why is there still no investigation?"
When it was Warren's turn to speak, he said that he did not construe anything he had heard from previous speakers as "negative towards law enforcement" and, referring to comments from Burkhead and others who spoke before him, lamented the fact that some black people coach their children in how to speak to law enforcement out of fear of what might happen to them otherwise.
He then lead a prayer of his own in which he asked that God "cleanse my heart of any, any racism" and "any hate."
Brianna McNair of Powder Springs said it was the first protest she attended in the past two weeks. She appreciated the focus on prayer and the fact that it was organized in concert with local police.
McNair attended to demand justice for black lives, she said. She sees little tension between Powder Springs police and the community its officers serve, but said such tension runs high in metro Atlanta generally, citing videos of peaceful protesters being tear-gassed.
But Ragina Worthy, who lives in Marietta, said the problem is not limited to big cities.
"My children they have been stopped, their cars have been searched," said Worthy, who is black. "It is very real everywhere. It is not just in Minneapolis. it is not just in Atlanta."
She and her friend Curtis Bass said the morning's protest was just the beginning.
"It cannot end here," Bass said. "Because this was nothing. We could do this all day. It has to continue."
Protests around Cobb County
On Saturday afternoon, protests in Smyrna, Marietta Square and east Cobb drew hundreds more.
Two separate groups of protesters gathered at Marietta Square holding signs that read "Black Lives Matter" and chanting the names of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, a black woman killed in her own apartment by St. Louis police.
"I think for us its very important to spread the message that's all the way down in Atlanta and all the way across the nation up to our small town in Marietta," said Samantha Cook, who organized one of the protests at the square.
One of the protesters, Cole Sylvester, recounted an experience he had had with police similar to that of George Floyd.
"It was midnight," he said. "Me and my friends were on our way home, we had stopped at the park, we were just going to smoke and then go home."
Police officers showed up and handcuffed them.
"I got up and I wanted to run, and they tackled me," he said. "(The officer's) knee was on my neck for about two minutes. I blame myself for that situation."
"No," interjected a woman standing nearby. "No one should have their knee on you. Period."
In east Cobb, some 200 people gathered for a protest at Lassiter High School.
Buzae Keith, Julia Konen and Jake Hays, all rising seniors at the school, said they had organized the protest to bring awareness to east Cobb.
"It’s not necessarily that east Cobb is racist, it’s just that they don’t get affected by it," Keith said.
Hays made a flyer urging attendees to press their state lawmakers to pass a hate crimes bill that has stalled in the Senate and law enforcement reforms, among them the banning of choke holds and tear gas, the creation of a use-of-force matrix "that requires de-escalation when possible and a legal obligation for officers that they intervene if one of their own is using excessive force."
