The long-awaited renovations at Switzer Public Library are—with a bit of luck—nearing completion.
First kicked off in August 2019, the multimillion-dollar construction project to bring the library into the 21st century has been hamstrung by delays. But County Library System Director Helen Poyer told the MDJ this week she hopes the library will be back in business by April 1.
The reopening will be a “soft” one, offering curbside service only while the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage. When residents are able to return to the library, they’ll find it a rather different facility than it was years prior, with a host of new features and services.
Among the amenities the new building will feature are new spaces such as a “family computing room” for those who need to use a computer but can’t leave their children at home, a dedicated teen area, and two “maker spaces” for adults and kids to work on do-it-yourself projects.
Switzer Library will also have a new consolidated information desk, and will serve as the new home of the special needs resource room, previously housed at Windy Hill Library.
And the library is expanding its Georgia Room, a genealogical and historical reference collection including Civil War documents, periodicals, and census records.
Some readers have inquired why the construction, now approaching its 18th month, has carried on for so long. County Property Management Director Scott Barfield cited pandemic-related supply chain issues, “COVID cases affecting the contractor,” and inclement weather as reasons for the delay.
More significant was the contractors’ discovery that the building’s 40-year-old roof and exterior walls were failing, and had become susceptible to water leaks and damage. Last October, Poyer, Barfield, and other officials drafted a memo requesting additional funds to correct the issue.
The Cobb Board of Commissioners agreed to appropriate an extra $1.6 million for those repairs. Those funds are on top of more than $6 million collected through the county's 2011 and 2016 special purpose local option sales tax funds, and $2 million obtained in a grant from the state.
District 3 Commissioner JoAnn Birrell, who represents the area, said while “it’s unfortunate that the renovation had taken longer than expected,” she believes the public’s patience will pay off.
“Switzer Library is the county’s busiest library located in the heart of Marietta,” Birrell added. “Once completed Switzer will be able to provide a more efficient and expanded service to our patrons.”
