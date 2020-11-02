Cobb’s elections department expects to avoid a repeat of the June 9 primary, when close races took more than a week to call as the county struggled to count a record number of absentee ballots.
Of the absentee ballots cast by Cobb residents this election, only those submitted Tuesday are unlikely to be counted that night, according to county elections head Janine Eveler.
Whether Tuesday’s absentee ballots can all be counted Wednesday will be determined by the number submitted, Eveler said.
As of noon Monday, more than 310,000 of Cobb County’s 538,000 registered voters had cast a ballot.
Approximately 174,379 Cobb residents voted in person during the early voting period, and another 135,633 turned in absentee ballots as of Friday. About 46,000 issued absentee ballots have yet to be returned.
Roughly half as many people voted early in the 2016 general election.
The state elections board gave local elections departments permission to begin counting absentee ballots two weeks before Tuesday’s election. During the June 9 primary, elections departments were only given one week, Eveler said.
That extra time means the department will likely count all absentee ballots received before Tuesday and all in-person votes on Election Day, with the outcome of close races to be determined by absentee ballots the department receives before polls close at 7 p.m. and provisional ballots.
Voters use provisional ballots when their eligibility to vote cannot be determined at the precinct. The ballots are counted if the voter’s eligibility can be determined within three days of the election, according to the state Democratic Party website.
Polls in Georgia close at 7 p.m., meaning any absentee ballots elections departments receive thereafter will not be counted, even if they are postmarked on Election Day.
Anyone in line at a polling location by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote, no matter the length of the line.
People who plan to vote Tuesday need to keep several things in mind, Eveler said.
♦ Voters should confirm their polling location on the Georgia Secretary of State’s “My Voter Page” webpage. Voters must head to their assigned precinct on Election Day, and there have been two emergency precinct changes in recent weeks.
♦ To speed up the lines at precincts, people who have requested an absentee ballot but decided to vote in person should bring their ballot to the precinct. Canceling a ballot is about a five-minute process when the voter brings his or her ballot to the precinct, county Board of Elections chair Phil Daniel told the MDJ in October. It is a 10-minute process when the voter does not bring the ballot, he said.
♦ Wear a mask.
This election will also feature increased security, Eveler said.
In past elections, the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office was the sole provider of election security, according to Eveler. This year, it is again coordinating that effort, she said, but has pulled in officers from county and city police departments, boosting overall law enforcement headcount.
Election results can be accessed live from the Secretary of State’s website.
