MARIETTA — Friday saw a busy afternoon at Gabriel’s Restaurant and Bakery with customers coming in for cake, chocolate and other sweets, just two days before Valentine’s Day.
Sugar cookies decorated with festive colors and sprinkles are popular, and the store is having a February special on Boston cream cakes, but the most in-demand item is chocolate-covered strawberries, said Susan Hutcheson, who manages the bakery.
“The thing I cannot keep in stock to save my life are the strawberry bouquets,” she said. “They’re super fun.”
In addition to Valentine’s treats and specials, the restaurant is hosting a Galentine’s Day lunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, a women-centered event with crafts and vendors, with proceeds going to Rescuing Hope, a nonprofit that fights human trafficking.
At Miss Mamie’s just off Marietta Square, Valentine’s is usually a busy time, and this year customers are getting a head start on orders, because the bakery is closed Sundays and Mondays, said manager Lindsey Gross.
“(It’s) wild,” she said. “We’ve got quite a few orders for tomorrow.”
Gross said she’s also preparing to make chocolate-covered strawberries and expects those will be popular. Most customers, she said, are ordering boxes of 12 mini cupcakes.
“It’s almost like doing a chocolate box, but better, because it’s cupcakes,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.