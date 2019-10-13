I scream, you scream, “Wiens” all scream for ice cream!
Kennesaw resident Eliot Wiens makes ice cream to help others. He collects donations in exchange for his homemade ice cream for the Children’s Hunger Fund. Each ice cream sandwich provides two meals for hungry kids.
“(Children’s Hunger Fund)” provides food for kids and families all over the world that really need it,” said Wiens, a third grade student at Mt. Paran Christian School. He is the son of Katie and Tim Wiens.
The ice cream affair started in February 2017 after Wiens and his mother made some “really good ice cream” and, together, decided to put the passion project to work.
Wiens markets his ice cream under the name of LuLu Bean, named for one of the family’s two Great Danes. Their other Great Dane is Greta.
“When I decided to (do this project) and my mom and I were thinking of names, we thought (Lulu Bean) would be a good name,” said Wiens, who started a Facebook page for his project.
“My dad found out about it while he was in Europe and was a little confused. Every month, I came up with flavors that reminded me of what was going on that month, and soon people started having us make special flavors for them, too,” Wiens said.
Wiens and his mother make custom ice cream cakes and ice cream sandwiches.
“We make all of the cookies and ice cream from scratch. We have some secrets to making the cookies just right when they come out of the freezer. My mom really, really likes to cook, and so she has looked at a lot of recipes and tested lots of different things to make our cookies good for ice cream sandwiches. We come up with fun flavor combinations based on things that we like and things that people might not have tried before,” Wiens said.
When asked to name his favorite ice cream, it was tough choosing just one.
“I really like all of the ice cream sandwiches. I probably like the Bacon Chocolate Chip with Salted Caramel Ice Cream, and the Cookies and Cream ice cream with chocolate cookies the best. We also make a lot of gluten free chocolate chip cookies with cookie dough ice cream and I really love those,” Wiens said.
Making ice cream is Wiens’ way of giving back. “It is important for us to take care of other people because it is what God asks us to do. We do it because we love God,” Wiens said.
“We just really love to help people celebrate all of the fun things in their lives,” he added. “We love doing birthday parties, other special parties, fundraisers, and we have even done a wedding. Filling our bellies with ice cream fills the bellies of kids that are hungry,” Wiens said.
To learn more, visit lulubeans.com or follow them on Instagram and Facebook.
