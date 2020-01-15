A SWAT situation has closed several residential roads in Acworth, Cobb County police advised Wednesday morning.
The police department said Bay Island Cay, a small residential dead-end road at the edge of Allatoona Lake, is shut down due to SWAT activity at a home near Baywind Walk, 0.3 miles down the street. Police have not disclosed the cause of SWAT deployment.
This road closure is affecting the neighborhood's cul-de-sacs of Baywatch Cove, Bay Royale Road and Baywatch Landing.
"We’ll update when the roadway is opened up for travel," the police department posted on Twitter around 8:15 a.m.
Satellite imagery shows there are around 40 or 50 homes in the cut-off area.
Return for updates.
