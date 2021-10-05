Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) celebrates with relief pitcher Will Smith (51) after defeating the Houston Astros in game four of the 2021 World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) makes the final out of game four of the 2021 World Series against the Houston Astros at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) high fives teammates after defeating the Houston Astros in game four of the 2021 World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) makes the final out of game four of the 2021 World Series against the Houston Astros at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Will Smith (51) reacts after the Braves defeated the Atlanta Braves in game four of the 2021 World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Will Smith (51) reacts after the Braves defeated the Atlanta Braves in game four of the 2021 World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) celebrates with teammates after defeating the Houston Astros in game four of the 2021 World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) and third baseman Austin Riley (27) celebrate after the Braves defeated the Atlanta Braves in game four of the 2021 World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Will Smith (51) celebrates with teammates after defeating the Houston Astros in game four of the 2021 World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Will Smith (51) reacts after the Braves defeated the Atlanta Braves in game four of the 2021 World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper celebrates after defeating the Houston Astros in game four of the 2021 World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; The Atlanta Braves celebrate after defeating the Houston Astros in game four of the 2021 World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; The Atlanta Braves celebrate after defeating the Houston Astros in game four of the 2021 World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Will Smith (51) throws against the Houston Astros during the ninth inning of game four of the 2021 World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Cristian Javier (53) reacts after giving up two solo home runs to the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning of game four of the 2021 World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) cannot get to a home run hit by Atlanta Braves designated hitter Jorge Soler (not pictured) during the seventh inning of game four of the 2021 World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Luke Jackson (77) throws against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning of game four of the 2021 World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Luke Jackson (77) throws against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning of game four of the 2021 World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Luke Jackson (77) reacts to the third out of the eighth inning of game four of the 2021 World Series against the Houston Astros at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Luke Jackson (77) reacts to the third out of the eighth inning of game four of the 2021 World Series against the Houston Astros at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Luke Jackson (77) prior to pitching against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning of game four of the 2021 World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Jorge Soler (12) and shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) celebrate after they both hit home runs against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning of game four of the 2021 World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Jorge Soler (12) celebrates with left fielder Eddie Rosario (8) after hitting a home run against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning of game four of the 2021 World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning of game four of the 2021 World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) celebrates with designated hitter Jorge Soler (12) after hitting a home run against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning of game four of the 2021 World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Jorge Soler (12) celebrates with center fielder Guillermo Heredia (38) after hitting a home run against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning of game four of the 2021 World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning of game four of the 2021 World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) celebrates a home run against the Houston Astros during the seventh inningof game four of the 2021 World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Jorge Soler (12) celebrates a home run against the Houston Astros with first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) during the seventh inningof game four of the 2021 World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Jorge Soler (12) hits a solo home run against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning of game four of the 2021 World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Jorge Soler (12) celebrates a home run against the Houston Astros with right fielder Joc Pederson (22) during the seventh inningof game four of the 2021 World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Jorge Soler (12) hits a solo home run against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning of game four of the 2021 World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Cristian Javier (53) reacts after giving up a home run to Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (not pictured) during the seventh inning of game four of the 2021 World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Jorge Soler (12) hits a solo home run against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning of game four of the 2021 World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Jorge Soler (12) celebrates a home run against the Houston Astros with right fielder Joc Pederson (22) during the seventh inningof game four of the 2021 World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) celebrates a home run against the Houston Astros with right fielder Joc Pederson (22) during the seventh inningof game four of the 2021 World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) celebrates a home run against the Houston Astros with designated hitter Jorge Soler (12) during the seventh inningof game four of the 2021 World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Jorge Soler (12) hits a solo home run against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning of game four of the 2021 World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) celebrates a home run with third base coach Ron Washington (37) against the Houston Astros during the seventh inningof game four of the 2021 World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning of game four of the 2021 World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning of game four of the 2021 World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) celebrates a home run against the Houston Astros with designated hitter Jorge Soler (12) during the seventh inningof game four of the 2021 World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Michael Brantley (23) watches as a home run by Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (not pictured) clears the wall during the seventh inning of game four of the 2021 World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) celebrates a home run against the Houston Astros during the seventh inningof game four of the 2021 World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) hits a home run against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning of game four of the 2021 World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) hits a home run against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning of game four of the 2021 World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Cristian Javier (53) throws against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning of game four of the 2021 World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Tyler Matzek (68) throws against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning of game four of the 2021 World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Tyler Matzek (68) throws against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning of game four of the 2021 World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) during the sixth inning of game four of the 2021 World Series against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Phil Maton (88) on the mound against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning of game four of the 2021 World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA;Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker (12) during the sixth inning of game four of the 2021 World Series against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Eddie Rosario (8) celebrates after hitting a double against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning of game four of the 2021 World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Brooks Raley (58) throws Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning of game four of the 2021 World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; The Houston Astros change pitchers during the sixth inning of game four of the 2021 World Series against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; The Houston Astros change pitchers during the sixth inning of game four of the 2021 World Series against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Brooks Raley (58) throws against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning of game four of the 2021 World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves fans look on during the sixth inning of game four of the 2021 World Series against the Houston Astros at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) reacts to a strike call against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning of game four of the 2021 World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Chris Martin (55) throws against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning of game four of the 2021 World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) is out on a called third strike during the sixth inning of game four of the 2021 World Series against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Chris Martin (55) throws against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning of game four of the 2021 World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; The Atlanta Braves hold Stand Up to Cancer signs during game four of the 2021 World Series against the Houston Astros at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Chris Martin (55) throws against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning of game four of the 2021 World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; The Houston Astros hold Stand Up To Cancer signs during game four of the 2021 World Series against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; MLB umpires hold Stand Up To Cancer signs during game four of the 2021 World Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; The Atlanta Braves hold Stand Up To Cancer signs during game four of the 2021 World Series against the Houston Astros at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; The Atlanta Braves hold Stand Up To Cancer signs during game four of the 2021 World Series against the Houston Astros at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Ryne Stanek (45) reacts after getting a strike out against the Atlanta Braves to end the fifth inning of game four of the 2021 World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Fans hold Stand Up To Cancer signs during game four of the 2021 World Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Ryne Stanek (45) throws Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning of game four of the 2021 World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Ryne Stanek (45) throws Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning of game four of the 2021 World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Ryne Stanek (45) throws against the Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning of game four of the 2021 World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Former first lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump do the Tomahawk Chop prior to Game 4 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Atlanta. (Elsa/Getty Images/TNS)
Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) fist bumps catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) after right gets out of the fifth inning of game four of the 2021 World Series against the Houston Astros at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the fourth inning of game four of the 2021 World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) celebrates his home run against the Atlanta Braves with shortstop Carlos Correa (1) during the fourth inning of game four of the 2021 World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) hits a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the fourth inning of game four of the 2021 World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) high fives third base coach Omar Lopez (22) after a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the fourth inning of game four of the 2021 World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports