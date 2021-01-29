The Cobb County Superior Courthouse
The Cobb County Superior Courthouse

 File — Ross Williams

Roads in Marietta near the Cobb County Courthouse were closed Friday afternoon due to a report of a suspicious package, but county deputies determined there were not explosives.

Officer Chuck McPhilamy, spokesperson for Marietta Police, said the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a suspicious package with K9 officers and ruled out explosives there. Roads near the courthouse were closed while a bomb squad collected the package, and were reopened at about 3:50 p.m. Thursday.

