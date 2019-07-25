Armed robbery suspects apprehended by Cobb police Wednesday night are likely to face further criminal charges, officers say.
Police say 45-year-old Atlanta resident Michael Bernard Mackey and 25-year-old Stone Mountain resident Nicholas Arthur Swaby entered the Cash America Pawn shop on Cobb Parkway in Marietta armed with weapons, about 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Both men fled the business when 911 was called, and were apprehended by police within half an hour as they drove southbound on Interstate 285 near Paces Ferry Road about 4:20 p.m., police say.
The men were arrested and booked into the Cobb County jail, where they remain in custody without bond.
Mackey’s initial seven charges include false imprisonment, armed robbery, aggravated assault and fleeing police.
He is also charged with possessing a gun during the commission of a crime, possessing a gun as a convicted felon and a misdemeanor traffic violation.
Swaby faces four initial charges: armed robbery, false imprisonment, aggravated assault and obstructing police.
For the minor charges, Mackey and Swaby were offered $10,000 and $5,000 bond orders respectively, but are being held without bond on the more serious charges.
Marietta Police Chief Dan Flynn said additional charges will be filed against the accused relating to their pursuit by police.
He praised the police officers and 911 operators who worked to apprehend the men, saying Marietta police were notified at 4:05 p.m. by Cobb 911 dispatchers that armed suspects were inside the Cash America Pawn shop at 316 Cobb Parkway SE, near the intersection with South Marietta Parkway SE.
Multiple Marietta officers responded, arriving at the scene at 4:07 p.m. to find the suspects had fled in a vehicle, police say.
Two minutes later, descriptions of the suspects and their car were broadcast to all surrounding law enforcement agencies, and at 4:20 p.m. a Cobb police officer spotted the car on Interstate 285, and partnered with Atlanta police to apprehend the men.
“This case demonstrates how teamwork and smooth operation between these four partnering agencies make each of us more effective in protecting the public,” Flynn stated in a Thursday press release. “My compliments go out to everyone involved.”
Police are still investigating and have not said whether the suspects stole anything from the pawn shop.
No injuries have been reported in relation to the incident.
