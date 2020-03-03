A medley of illegal drugs were found, along with two guns, inside the bedroom of a Mableton man, according to Cobb sheriff’s deputies, who arrested and jailed the suspected drug dealer.
Larando Denamos Snipes, 43, had large amounts of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, marijuana and ecstasy inside a safe in the closet of his bedroom at The Parkton apartment complex on Mableton Parkway, according to his arrest warrant and jail record.
Sheriff’s deputies went to Snipes’ apartment on the evening of Feb. 26, finding 117.2 grams of methamphetamine, 12.6 grams of heroin, 38.4 grams of cocaine, 385 grams of marijuana and 11.8 grams of ecstasy pills in the bedroom closet safe, per the warrant.
Snipes also had 78 pills of Alprazolam, also known as Xanax, as well as a handgun on a shelf in the closet, deputies said, and 3 pills of Tramadol, a prescription-only painkiller, in multiple prescription bottles next to the safe. He also had a Mossberg rifle, with the serial number scratched off, inside the closet, per the warrant.
Snipes is charged with nine felonies and is in custody at the Cobb County jail without bond, records show.
He is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking heroin, trafficking cocaine, possessing marijuana for distribution, possessing ecstasy for distribution, possessing Xanax for distribution, possessing Tramadol for distribution, criminal use of an article with an altered identity mark, and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony, per his warrant.
