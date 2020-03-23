A Cobb teenager is behind bars on gang and statutory rape charges after police say he assaulted a juvenile and had sex with an underage girl at Marietta High School.
Jaison Dewayne Arrindell, 17, was arrested March 6, after a verbal altercation in the halls of Marietta High School erupted into violence just after 7:30 a.m., according to an arrest warrant.
Police say Arrindell and two juvenile "co-offenders" punched another juvenile and when he fell, Arrindell kicked and stomped on his head as he lay on the concrete floor. The warrant states the victim laid on his side in the fetal position in fear as the assault took place.
An arrest warrant from two days before the incident accuses Arrindell of initiating a juvenile girl into his street gang, the Rollin' 60s Crips, by facilitating sex with another gang leader in a bathroom at the high school. Police say Arrindell holds the rank of lieutenant or "Big Homie" with the Los Angeles Westside Crips-affiliated gang.
The warrant states that on March 4, between 11 a.m. and noon, Arrindell and another suspected gang leader met with the victim in the upper F hallway of the high school. While the girl entered the hallway bathroom, where the other gang leader planned on "'sexing' her into the gang," Arrindell stood watch, police say.
Police estimate the Rollin' 60s Neighborhood Crips has a U.S. membership of "6,000 to 8,000 people, making it one of the largest gangs in the Los Angeles area and in the United States."
"Rollin 60’s Crips are known for committing, burglaries, thefts, battery, aggravated assaults, simple assaults, disorderly conduct, affray, drug trafficking, weapons violations, drug offenses and a multitude of heinous criminal acts in Cobb County ... and in Metro Atlanta," the warrant states.
A third warrant shows that Arrindell faces statutory rape charges stemming from another incident at the high school, when on Nov. 4 between 8 a.m. and 8:20 a.m., Arrindell is said to have had sex with a minor under a staircase at Marietta High School.
Police say they also found a video of the incident on Arrindell's phone, and that he'd posted the video to Instagram on Dec. 19 and deleted it the same day.
Arrindell was arrested on March 6 and remains at the Cobb jail without bond, records show.
Marietta schools officials say Arrindell was a student at the time of the arrest, and that he's been recommended for expulsion. Officials say investigations are ongoing.
Recommended for expulsion? How about prison.
