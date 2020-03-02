A Fulton County man is accused of stalking a Cobb County police officer during the course of a criminal investigation, reportedly threatening the officer and his family, records show.
Steven Andrew King, 23, was arrested by Cobb police on Feb. 24 at the Sandy Springs police station and booked into the Cobb County jail on a single misdemeanor count of stalking, before being released the next day on a $5,000 bond, per his arrest warrant and jail record.
Cobb police said King, who lives on Lazy River Lane near the Chattahoochee River between Roswell and Dunwoody, is a suspect in an ongoing investigation and as such was contacted via telephone by Lt. Nathan McCreary.
“Following this communication, said accused began utilizing multiple social media accounts on Instagram and Twitter to contact Lt. McCreary with harassing and intimidating statements,” King’s Feb. 24 warrant states. “Said accused made numerous veiled threats toward not only Lt. McCreary, but also toward Lt. McCreary's juvenile children, other family members, and friends.”
Police said the “online stalking” began on Feb. 22 and continued through Feb. 24. This occurred at a Cumberland property around 12 miles southwest of King’s home, per the warrant.
“Said accused's threatening and intimidating communications caused Lt. McCreary great emotional stress because of fear for the safety of his family and himself,” King’s warrant states.
Police said King gave them a statement on Feb. 24 that he “purposely harassed Lt. McCreary in retaliation for the ongoing investigation being conducted by the Cobb County Police Department.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.