Early Saturday morning, the Cobb fire department responded to a fire at the Lake Crossing apartment complex in south Cobb. Monday, the department said the fire had been started intentionally — and that it had found a suspect.
Nioyca Nicole Lusega, 40, was taken into custody at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center and charged with arson first endanger. She is being held on a $25,000 bond.
The department responded to the fire, at 1325 Riverside Parkway, minutes after 6 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release. When firefighters arrived, they determined the fire had been started intentionally in "an interior closet in a multi-family dwelling" at the apartment complex.
The department continues to investigate the case. People with information are encouraged to call 770-499-3869.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.