An Atlanta man has been arrested and charged in a Marietta homicide, police say.
According to Marietta Police Department, community tips led police to identify Dameon "Worm" Coney, 37, of Atlanta as the suspect in an Oct. 3 shooting that killed Marietta resident William Huggins, 42.
Police responding to the shooting in the early hours of Oct. 3 found Huggins in front of a home on McIntosh Avenue, about a quarter mile south of Elizabeth Porter Park, with two apparent gunshot wounds, according to Marietta Police. He was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, but never regained consciousness and died Oct. 15.
Police received "numerous" tips, including anonymous ones, that led them to identify Coney as the shooter, Officer Chuck McPhilamy, spokesman for the department, said in a statement. Police secured an arrest warrant Oct. 27 and arrested Coney Nov. 5 on charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during a crime. He was booked into the Cobb County jail, where he is being held without bond.
"While the Marietta community and its police department constantly strives to curtail and prevent crime to the greatest extent possible; and while our city crime rate remains at an all-time low, I suppose it is inevitable that once in a while, we are going to be reminded that no city is completely immune from crime," Chief Dan Flynn said in a statement. "Nevertheless, it is reassuring to know that Marietta has developed a level of trust and collaboration between community members, police officers and detectives, that when a crime does occur, we are ready to quickly identify and bring criminals to justice to restore public safety.”
A Cobb County native, Huggins had two sons, was remembered for having a positive attitude, humor and kindness and was "liked by all," according to his obituary. He worked for AT&T for 17 years.
