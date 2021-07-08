The suspect in the weekend triple-homicide at Kennesaw's Pinetree Country Club has been arrested, the Cobb County Police Department announced Thursday evening.
Around 5:30 p.m., Bryan Rhoden was arrested in Chamblee, Georgia by members of the Cobb County Sheriff's Office, the U.S. Marshals and the Chamblee Police Department, according to Saba Long, spokesperson for the sheriff's office.
Rhoden is being interviewed by the Cobb County Police Department, Long added.
Cobb Police Chief Tim Cox was scheduled to speak at a news conference about the arrest at 8 p.m. Thursday, according to department spokesman Sgt. Wayne Delk.
The arrest concludes a five-day manhunt that began Saturday afternoon, when Cobb police were dispatched to the country club after receiving a report that someone had been shot. There, they found a white Ram 3500 pickup truck on the green of the 10th hole and, nearby, the body of Eugene Siller, the club’s head of golf, who had been shot in the head.
In the bed of the truck, police found the bodies of Henry Valdez, of California, and Paul Pierson, of Kansas, both of whom had suffered "apparent gunshot wounds." The truck, which carried Kansas plates, was registered to Pierson.
On social media, Kennesaw State University — which had alerted students to a nearby shooting Saturday afternoon — described the suspect as a long-haired Hispanic man “With a darker complexion,” about 6 feet tall and 170 pounds, last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark work pants “and possibly a hat.”
Club reopens
By Thursday afternoon, golfers had returned to the country club, shuttered for days in the aftermath of Saturday's shooting.
Several dozen cars were parked outside the club Thursday, as a handful of players teed off near the clubhouse. Most declined to be interviewed, but one club member said the course’s 10th hole remains indefinitely closed.
At the 10th hole, which borders the quiet cul-de-sac of Frey Lake Court, a makeshift memorial sat on the green just steps from the crime scene. Flowers, golf towels, crosses, and an American flag adorned the site. Mourners left golf balls inscribed with prayers; “You will be missed,” read one.
A GoFundMe organized on behalf of Siller’s family had raised nearly $650,000 as of Thursday afternoon. A funeral service is scheduled for Dunwoody United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. on July 12, with a celebration of life at the country club at 5:30 p.m. the same day.
