Bryan Anthony Rhoden, the suspect in the weekend triple-homicide at Kennesaw's Pinetree Country Club, was charged with three counts of murder, three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of kidnapping, Cobb County Police Department Chief Tim Cox told reporters at an evening news conference.
Cox did not say if other arrests are expected but did call Rhoden the “lone shooter.”
Rhoden was arrested around 5:30 p.m. Thursday in DeKalb County by members of the Cobb County Sheriff's Office, the U.S. Marshals and the Chamblee Police Department, according to Saba Long, spokesperson for the sheriff's office.
Long said Rhoden would be booked at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center after he was interviewed by the Cobb police department.
On Saturday, Cobb police were dispatched to the country club after receiving a report that someone had been shot. There, they found a white Ram 3500 pickup truck on the green of the 10th hole and, nearby, the body of Eugene Siller, 41, the club’s head of golf, who had been shot in the head. Police believe Siller was killed because he stumbled upon an active crime.
In the bed of the truck, police found the bodies of Henry Valdez, 46, of California, and Paul Pierson, 76, of Kansas, both of whom had suffered "apparent gunshot wounds." The truck was registered to Pierson.
Cox declined to share details about what, if any, relationship Valdez and Pierson had to each other or to Rhoden. The investigation is ongoing, he said.
Asked if Valdez and Pierson were killed in the area near the golf course, Cox said, “I believe that would be a correct statement.”
“I realized that some members of the community felt some frustration. They felt like they had limited information. And I can respect that feeling,” Cox said. “From the perspective that I'm at, I knew we had a mission to come to a successful conclusion of this and provide a form of justice to the Siller family.”
Cox declined to answer questions concerning the chain of events that led to Valdez and Pierson being killed, and why they were taken to the golf course, saying the case was still under investigation.
I am shocked at the suspect. Looked like such a promising young man.
