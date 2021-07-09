A five-day search came to an end Thursday when law enforcement arrested Bryan Anthony Rhoden, who, they believe, is responsible for the deaths of three people whose bodies were found on a Kennesaw golf course Saturday.
It possible he was already in custody most of that time.
According to DeKalb County Jail records, a Bryan Anthony Rhoden was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence and several related violations. He was released Tuesday night after bonding out.
When asked at a Thursday evening press conference whether he was aware Rhoden had been arrested for a DUI Saturday, Cobb County Police Department Chief Tim Cox said he had "been told that he had a previous arrest" but declined to say whether the department knew at the time their suspect was in custody.
"At this point, I don't want to discuss what all we knew at that point," Cox said. "Because we're — like I said, the investigation is continuing."
According to Cobb jail records, Rhoden, 23, is an Atlanta resident.
Details from booking reports in Cobb and DeKalb for Bryan Anthony Rhoden share several of the same details, describing a Black man about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds. The zip code listed for his residence is the same in both booking reports: 30309.
Kennesaw State University, which had alerted students to a nearby shooting Saturday afternoon, described the suspect on social media as a long-haired Hispanic man “With a darker complexion,” about 6 feet tall and 170 pounds, last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark work pants “and possibly a hat.”
