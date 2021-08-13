Marietta Police announced Friday the arrest of a suspect in the murder of Quintom Mosley, who was found shot at a Marietta motel Thursday morning.
Crystal Noemi Dominguez-Carvajal, 23, of Atlanta, has been charged with felony murder and felony aggravated assault in Mosley's death. Dominguez-Carvajal was apprehended with the assistance of the Atlanta Police Department, according to Marietta Police Officer Chuck McPhilamy. McPhilamy credited "solid investigative work coupled with tips from the public" for the arrest.
Mosley, 38, of Marietta, was found shot outside room 503 of the Motel 6 at I-75 and Delk Road around 8 a.m. Thursday by Marietta Police officers responding to a report of a shooting.
Mosley, who was lying on the outdoor breezeway, was rushed to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital but died from his injuries later that day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.