Marietta Police announced Friday the arrest of a suspect in the murder of Quintom Mosley, who was found shot at a Marietta motel Thursday morning.

Crystal Noemi Dominguez-Carvajal, 23, of Atlanta, has been charged with felony murder and felony aggravated assault in Mosley's death. Dominguez-Carvajal was apprehended with the assistance of the Atlanta Police Department, according to Marietta Police Officer Chuck McPhilamy. McPhilamy credited "solid investigative work coupled with tips from the public" for the arrest.

Mosley, 38, of Marietta, was found shot outside room 503 of the Motel 6 at I-75 and Delk Road around 8 a.m. Thursday by Marietta Police officers responding to a report of a shooting.

Mosley, who was lying on the outdoor breezeway, was rushed to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital but died from his injuries later that day. 

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.