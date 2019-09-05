Cobb police are hoping fresh images of a murder suspect will help identify him.
Officers found Mercedes De-Jesus Antunez-Flores, 43, of Honduras, dead with several gunshot wounds in a trailer off Westside Drive, south of Powder Springs Street, at 4:42 p.m. on Aug. 17 after they responded to a “trouble unknown call in the area,” according to Officer Sydney Melton, a spokesperson for the Cobb County Police Department.
On Thursday, police made public five images of a suspect in the murder, to add to a previously released forensic sketch of the man believed to be responsible.
Cobb police say Antunez-Flores' death remains under investigation and any public help in identifying the suspect is welcome.
The suspect was described by police as a black male with light skin, short twists or dreads and facial hair on his chin.
The man is said to be about 5-foot-8 inches to 5-foot-10 inches tall with a skinny build, Melton said.
When Antunez-Flores was initially found, witnesses told police they’d heard “several gunshots” coming from the trailer, police said.
Officers were also told that a woman had been seen running from the trailer after the shots, yelling for help.
Melton said police have spoken to that woman.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3945 or the Hispanic tip line at 404-654-0402.
