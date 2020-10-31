Following a late surge on Friday, the last day of early voting, more than 58% of Cobb County’s registered voters have submitted ballots in the November election.
On Friday, 14,611 voters cast ballots in person at polling places. That figure, the highest of any single day during the three-week early voting period, brought the total number of submitted votes to 310,012, according to county elections officials. More than 530,000 Cobb residents are registered to vote in the current election.
Approximately 174,379 Cobb residents voted in person during the early voting period, and another 135,633 turned in absentee ballots as of Friday. About 46,000 issued absentee ballots have yet to be returned.
Through the end of advance voting in the 2016 presidential election, 141,409 voters cast their ballots in person, about 34,000 fewer than the advance voting totals for 2020. The elections office accepted 24,224 absentee ballots during the November 2016 election, more than 110,000 fewer than the 2020 absentee voting total through Friday.
After polls closed on Friday, voters will get one last chance to vote in person on Election Day. On Tuesday, Cobb residents can cast their ballots at their assigned polling locations. To find assigned polling places, voters can visit their Georgia My Voter Page online at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/. Voters can also use this site to track the status of their absentee ballots.
Voters assigned to the Elizabeth 05 precinct in east Cobb will vote Tuesday at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church on Sandy Plains Road rather than Sandy Plains Baptist Church. According to election officials, the emergency location change is due to storm damage brought on by the remnants of Hurricane Zeta.
