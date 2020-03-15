MARIETTA — A team of volunteer doctors began setting up a “surge hospital” on the grounds of Wellstar Kennestone Hospital on Sunday morning.
State Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick, R-east Cobb, said the doctors are members of the Medical Reserve Corps. The MRC is a national network of volunteers that “supplement existing emergency and public health resources,” according to the state Department of Public Health’s website.
Saturday, Gov. Brian Kemp declared a public health state of emergency due to the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
Kirkpatrick said the doctors will set up what is essentially a giant, inflatable tent that will serve as a hospital, but she was unsure of the exact function it will serve.
Sunday afternoon, several blue tents had been set up in the shadow of Kennestone Hospital, just off the intersection of Whitcher and Campbell Hill streets and beside the hospital’s emergency room entrance.
A Wellstar spokesperson said she could not provide any information despite the hospital being on Wellstar property, as the operation is being run and staffed by a third party.
“I don’t know that it’s related but I wouldn’t be surprised,” said state Rep. Sharon Cooper, a registered nurse and member of Kemp’s state coronavirus task force. “Almost always during flu season we see an influx (of patients), and depending on how bad a flu season it is, sometimes we see patients just out in the hall or the emergency room when there are no beds available right away. I think Wellstar has been running full already ... and that’s how it is around our state.”
Cooper said the potential for overcrowding of hospitals was yet another reason to get the flu shot. Though it might not protect against the new coronavirus, it will open up hospital beds that would have otherwise been filled by people suffering from the flu.
