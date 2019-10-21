The Georgia Supreme Court has ruled against prosecutors in the case of a Marietta couple’s murder, upholding a county court’s dismissal of formal charges against the accused.
Elrey “Bud” Runion, 69, and his wife, June, 66, were found dead with gunshot wounds to their heads in a wooded area in McRae, Georgia in January 2015 after being reported missing for four days. Their car was found in a nearby lake.
In March of that year, McRae resident Ronnie Adrian Towns was indicted on two counts of malice murder, four counts of felony murder and two counts of armed robbery after police said he convinced the Marietta couple to travel over 180 miles southeast to McRae, in Telfair County, Georgia, to buy a 1966 Ford Mustang he had advertised on Craigslist.
Prosecutors sought the death penalty against Towns and have indicated they will now seek to have him re-indicted.
In a 7-2 opinion Monday, the Georgia Supreme Court found in favor of a Telfair County trial court judge’s decision to dismiss the murder indictment against Towns because the grand jurors who indicted him were not all randomly chosen.
“The State argued they were. The trial court disagreed. And so do we,” Justice Keith Blackwell wrote in the opinion.
Towns was arrested shortly after authorities found the Runions’ bodies.
His attorneys sought in 2017 to have his indictment dismissed, on the grounds the grand jury was improperly assembled, and the trial court judge agreed, prompting prosecutors to appeal that decision to the Supreme Court.
Court documents show there was a shortage of grand jury members on the day Towns was to be indicted, so the trial judge ordered the court clerk to find more jurors from a list of 150 people who were due to appear the following day for jury duty.
“The Telfair County Superior Court summoned 50 people for possible service on the grand jury, but fewer than 16 reported,” a summary of the Oct. 21 Georgia Supreme Court opinion stated.
The court clerk looked at the list, which was randomly generated, and found four people she knew and could call to get them to court that day, according to court documents.
“After identifying four possible candidates for service on the grand jury, the clerk reached out to them,” the opinion summary stated. “Two said they could not report, but the other two agreed to report immediately.”
By the time the two new potential jurors reported, several original potential jurors had also appeared, court documents show.
The trial judge empaneled a grand jury of 23 people, of which 21 were originally summoned. The other two were those called by the clerk, one of whom was chosen as the jury foreperson.
That same day, the grand jury heard the evidence in Towns’ case and indicted him.
Upon appeal by Towns’ attorneys, a trial court judge subsequently found that although the clerk did not have any nefarious intent in selecting extra jurors, her reasoning of selecting individuals that she knew, could contact quickly, and who were most likely available to serve did have the effect of destroying the randomness of the grand jury.
In its majority opinion, the Georgia Supreme Court upheld this ruling, finding that the trial court “did not err” in dismissing Town’s indictment.
“A grand jury is randomly selected only to the extent that all of its members were randomly selected,” the opinion stated. “Even an occasional, limited and well-intentioned violation of the randomness requirement in the statute governing the summoning of additional grand jurors undercuts a key feature of the modern scheme for selecting juries.”
