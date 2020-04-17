Next week, for the first time in history, the Supreme Court of Georgia will hold oral arguments via video conferencing.
Court will be held Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The sessions, beginning Monday at 10 a.m., will be live-streamed online at https://www.gasupreme.us.
The Court also announced that it has rescheduled the July 28-29 bar exam for Sept. 9-10. Out of concern for the difficulties this necessary delay creates for recent law school graduates, the Court also has adopted a temporary rule allowing recent graduates to become provisionally admitted to practice law before taking the bar exam.
Up to 1,500 people take the July bar exam each year, and almost all sit close together in the same convention hall. The Court chose to reschedule after consulting with the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The new rule allows anyone who has graduated in the previous 18 months from an American Bar Association-accredited law school to apply to the Office of Bar Admissions for a certificate of provisional admission.
Before beginning the practice of law, any provisionally admitted graduate must register with the State Bar of Georgia and identify a Georgia lawyer who will supervise the graduate. The new rule also provides a process by which lawyers admitted to the bar of another state may obtain a provisional admission. Additional information about the new rule will be available soon from the Office of Bar Admissions.
