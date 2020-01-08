A Cobb family going through hard times is enjoying overwhelming support from the community, thanks to a local nonprofit’s fundraiser and the generosity of residents.
Jason Church, a Cobb sheriff’s deputy, and his daughters aged 12 and 3, were the subject of a Christmas fundraiser by Kennesaw-based nonprofit Blue Thanksgiving, having endured the loss of three family members in the last 18 months.
Church’s wife died in November 2019 after battling a long-term illness. Their premature son died in June 2018, and Church’s 17-year-old stepson died in January 2019 of leukemia.
The heartbreaking trio of tragedies struck a chord with Blue Thanksgiving President Kim Peace Hill when she learned of the situation a couple of months ago.
“It just reached in and grabbed my heart and I decided we needed to do something for this family for Christmas and we pulled this project together,” Hill told the MDJ. “It just exploded. It has been overwhelming. We were just floored with the response that we received. It was a huge success.”
Around $6,000 in cash donations was collected for Church and his family through Blue Thanksgiving’s fundraiser titled “A Church Family Christmas,” as well as over $500 in various gift cards, Hill said.
“And they all received an overwhelming number of gifts, it was tremendous,” she said. “The vast majority of the donations and the gifts we received from people here in Cobb.”
Church and his daughters had written down what they wanted for Christmas, and the list was circulated as part of the fundraiser, which started in earnest after Thanksgiving.
Church took to social media on Christmas Day to publicly thank everyone who supported the fundraiser and his family, sharing photographs and a video of his daughters opening presents.
“We are truly blessed and appreciate everything that everyone has done for us!,” Church posted, citing support from Blue Thanksgiving, Acworth business Celestial Jewelers, coworkers friends and “the great community we live in.”
“Don’t forget everyday to hug and love on your family!!!,” Church said.
Hill has already discussed organizing similar fundraisers in future with the nonprofit’s board members, she said.
“The response was so overwhelming, maybe we should look at supporting two families next year,” she said. “He (Church) is very humble and very grateful. He has said over and over again how much he appreciates what everyone has done.”
