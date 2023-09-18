The family owned and operated Great James H. Drew Exposition Midway is the cornerstone of the Superior Plumbing presents North Georgia State Fair, featuring over 35 rides for all ages.
Special
The family owned and operated Great James H. Drew Exposition Midway is the cornerstone of the Superior Plumbing presents North Georgia State Fair, featuring over 35 rides for all ages.
Special
The Superior Plumbing presents North Georgia State Fair is thrilled to welcome Monster Trucks to this year’s Carriage Kia Grandstand Event Series. Audiences of all ages will be amazed by Predator, Big Foot and more. Be sure to join the Pit Party before each show to get up close and personal with these big machines.
Special
Known for his paint splashed style of large scale street art, ARCY has created original pieces for the Smithsonian Institute, Major League Baseball and Disney. These one of a kind works of art will be on sale during the Superior Plumbing presents North Georgia State Fair.
Special
At nine feet tall and decorated with extensive LED lighting, MAX POWER towers over crowds. MAX walks, talks, dances and more - creating an instant party wherever he goes. MAX will stroll the Superior Plumbing presents North Georgia State Fair grounds for 30 minutes for each performance.
Special
A favorite for all ages, the Mega Slide has quickly become a family tradition at the Superior Plumbing presents North Georgia State Fair.
Special
The Superior Plumbing presents North Georgia State Fair welcomes back one of the most popular shows ever: Sea Lion Splash! Guests will laugh and stare in amazement as these unique creatures balance balls, catch rings and show off their natural swimming skills.
Special
The one of a kind Seattle Wheel is a must for many guests at the Superior Plumbing presents North Georgia State Fair.
Special
New this year to the Superior Plumbing presents North Georgia State Fair from Drew Expositions: The Sub-Zero. This is a rolling, spinning, high flying thrill ride.
Special
Back by popular demand for three nights this year at the Superior Plumbing presents North Georgia State Fair is the American Bull Riders Tour.
Special
The Piccolo Zoppe Boutique Circus will kick off the Carriage Kia Grandstand Events Series at the Superior Plumbing presents North Georgia State Fair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.