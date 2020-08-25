As Cobb and Marietta public school students learn remotely through online platforms, district leaders are grappling with concerns of equity and justice in education.
On Tuesday night, Cobb Schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale and Marietta Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera joined the Cobb County NAACP for a virtual public forum on Facebook to discuss education in the era of COVID-19.
During the conversation, the superintendents said their districts have to focus on providing for the needs of every student.
“We can’t let any child disappear, certainly not under our watch,” Rivera said. “We don’t have success until we’ve reached 100% of our kids.”
Rivera said about 97% of students have logged on to virtual learning platforms since school started on Aug. 4, and he remains focused on connecting with the remaining 3% of students.
Ragsdale echoed Rivera’s sentiments, noting that CCSD has distributed more than 30,000 devices to students in need. But, Rivera said, that total is not enough, and there remain thousands of students without the technology they need to participate in virtual learning.
“During this pandemic, we can’t apply enough assistance,” Ragsdale said. “We’ve got to make sure that every student has the necessary means to log in.”
Joseph Fisher, a senior at Walton High School in east Cobb, and Leila Simmons, a senior at Marietta High School, also joined Tuesday night’s forum, and they both said starting the year online only was the right decision.
Jeriene Bonner-Grimes, the president of Cobb's NAACP chapter, invited the superintendents and two local students to the annual event, and she said the purpose of Tuesday night’s forum was to address inequalities in connectivity and other education concerns that persist during a pandemic.
“This call is not designed to get all the solutions, but it’s designed to start the conversation so that we can be in front of it,” she said. “COVID-19 has impacted us tremendously, and there are a lot of people that don’t have access, and so we want to create some space for conversation and collaboration.”
When asked how to assist students with special needs, district officials said schools are working to meet the needs of all students, even as instruction remains remote.
Ana Murphy, the CCSD School Social Workers supervisor, said the district looks at the academic and social needs of students.
“Every child is looked at very individually,” Murphy said.
Rivera noted families of children with disabilities deserve to know what services are available remotely and what services are unavailable at this time. He went on to say his district has to further explore and question how to be more creative and innovative in reaching students.
Addressing racism in schools
As the forum entered its closing minutes, the meeting addressed the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Moderator Alisha Thomas Morgan, who represented south Cobb in the Georgia House from 2003-2015, said the county is home to many young Black boys, and she asked the superintendents how they ensure that students know they matter.
Ragsdale described the incident as “totally unacceptable” and “heartbreaking,” and then turned his attention to the role of police officers in schools. He said students are sometimes hesitant to speak with officers, and he wants officers in the district to build good relationships with students. Ragsdale said the district must ensure parents that their children are attending schools in safe environments.
Rivera said school leaders “have to meet this moment,” and adults in the room need to learn when to remain silent and listen to the needs of students.
“I’ve got to know when to stop talking. … I don’t know what it feels like to be Leila in a school, and I may not know what it is like to be Joseph in a school,” Rivera said, referring to the two Black students who participated in the forum.
The Marietta superintendent said his district has to engage the voices of students and create uncomfortable conversations.
Fisher said his school, Walton, commemorating former United States Sen. George Walton, is named after "a racist, white supremacist slave owner."
Fisher created a petition to rename Walton, and it has garnered more than 3,000 signatures.
Simmons has had many conversations with Rivera, and she affirmed his call to let students speak up.
“We’re trying to get stories and just collect them, reflect on them and learn from them.”
The district leaders closed out Tuesday night’s forum with the following messages to students.
“Your voice and your advocacy is needed and wanted,” Rivera said, “because your whole self matters.”
“Be true to you,” Ragsdale followed, “and treat people right.”
