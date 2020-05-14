Fifteen members of Cobb schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale's executive cabinet received contract extensions Thursday, with unanimous approval from the Cobb school board.
The following staff members will have their contracts extended from their upcoming expirations at the end of June this year to June 30, 2021:
- Sherri Hill, chief school leadership officer
- Bruce Fraser, assistant superintendent for middle schools
- Jami Frost, assistant superintendent for elementary schools
- Jasmine Kullar, assistant superintendent for middle schools
- Elizabeth Mavity, assistant superintendent for elementary schools
- Christian Suttle, assistant superintendent for high schools
- Ed Wagner, assistant superintendent for high schools
- Kevin Daniel, chief of staff
- Brad Johnson, chief financial officer
- Jennifer Lawson, chief academic officer
- Tracie Doe, assistant superintendent over Teaching & Learning Support and Specialized Services
- Kelly Metcalfe, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning
- John Floresta, chief strategy and accountability officer
- Ehsan Katoula, assistant superintendent for Accountability and Research
- Marc Smith, chief technology and operations officer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.