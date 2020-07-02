During a special-called Cobb school board meeting on Thursday, Superintendent Chris Ragsdale recommended delaying the first day of school for students from August 3 to August 17.
The proposal comes as COVID-19 cases rise across Georgia. The state registered nearly 3,000 new cases of the viral disease on Wednesday.
Thursday’s board meeting and Ragsdale’s recommendation comes only a week after the school district released plans to reopen schools. Last week, the district released a reopening plan with options for in-person instruction and remote learning. During that meeting, Ragsdale said the school year would start on time on Aug. 3, but that plans were “subject to change.”
The virtual meeting began at 4 p.m. and can be viewed on the Cobb County website at http://www.cobbk12.org/board/meetingonline.aspx.
—Return for updates
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.