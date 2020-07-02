Cobb Board screenshot

The Cobb school board meets over Zoom on July 2, 2020.

During a special-called Cobb school board meeting on Thursday, Superintendent Chris Ragsdale recommended delaying the first day of school for students from August 3 to August 17.

The proposal comes as COVID-19 cases rise across Georgia. The state registered nearly 3,000 new cases of the viral disease on Wednesday.

Thursday’s board meeting and Ragsdale’s recommendation comes only a week after the school district released plans to reopen schools. Last week, the district released a reopening plan with options for in-person instruction and remote learning. During that meeting, Ragsdale said the school year would start on time on Aug. 3, but that plans were “subject to change.”

