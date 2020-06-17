In an emailed letter to school district staff this week, Cobb schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale made a statement about the state of civil unrest across the country following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
The email, obtained by the MDJ, follows a “call to action” addressed to him from school board members Charisse Davis and Dr. Jaha Howard, asking that he implement a number of anti-racism measures in the school district. He did not directly respond to the request in his letter.
The superintendent instead wrote that the recent events “in our nation and our communities are causing everyone to experience pain as we have never experienced before.”
He noted, as the MDJ has reported, that school board member Randy Scamihorn has placed a “Resolution Condemning Racism,” on the board’s meeting agenda for next week, and that board member David Morgan also has an item, entitled, “Moving Forward.”
Ragsdale said he will also be making a statement at the meeting.
“To say that we are hurting is very much an understatement, but it does convey that we all have a part to play in moving forward,” the superintendent wrote in his letter. “Philonise Floyd, George Floyd’s brother, made a statement that said ‘You can do your job and still maintain respect for others.’ We should all take that statement and live by it. As we all work together to move forward, we will continue to maintain and improve upon an environment free from hate of any type.”
Board Chairman Brad Wheeler also weighed in on the issues in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
“Let’s be crystal clear,” Wheeler’s post reads. “Racism is not acceptable in our schools in any form. As your Board Chair that’s the type of school board member I have been and will always be. This issue is far too important. We do not need to be divided. We must stand together to ensure our students’ success.”
The call to action
The “call to action” from Davis and Howard asks for a commitment to anti-racism by asking Ragsdale and his executive cabinet to implement action items including cultural relevancy and implicit bias training for all district staff; seeking nontraditional means to increase diversity in teaching staff; examine disciplinary outcome discrepancies by race; formally speak out against state level policies, such as voucher bills that “redirect public school funding and contribute to inequities”; and reevaluate the use of test scores to admit students into gated education programs.
It also requests that fellow board members sign the letter, which says signatories acknowledge racial discrimination permeates the court system, housing, employment, health care and “yes — our schools.”
It also says those who sign acknowledge the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery are symptoms of the “much larger” racial issues in the country.
Davis and Howard, who have unsuccessfully pushed for measures including bias training and the hiring of a chief equity officer, say their most request for additional signatories has also fallen on deaf ears.
“I believe it is past time for all of us, including our superintendent to raise our standards from passive non-racism to active anti-racism,” Howard said Wednesday. “This type of improvement in culture must be encouraged from our leadership.”
And as for Scamihorn’s proposed resolution, to be considered next week, Howard said, “I’m glad to witness one of the main obstructors to mere discussions (let alone resolutions) on systemic racism transform into one who drafts a resolution about systemic racism.”
‘People that know me know what I stand for’
In response, Scamihorn called it “unfortunate” that Howard “continues to spread untruths.”
“I’ve never been reluctant for discussion of anything, but you have to have a discussion,” he said. “It’s unfortunate that since Dr. Howard has taken (a seat on) the board, all he’s done is sown divisiveness. And for anyone that’s in doubt of that, just go back over the 18 months and look at what’s been written on social media, newspapers and periodicals.”
Scamihorn called “blatantly untrue” Howard and Davis’ claims that they’d had “countless conversations” with the rest of the board on their action items.
“People that know me know what I stand for, and they have been for weeks spreading rumor and innuendo about me and the board, and it needs to come to a close,” he said. “Dr. Howard and Ms. Davis are the ones that continue calling others names and labeling others, when they’re the ones that are supposed to be the tolerant ones.”
But Scamihorn said he’d end his comments on a positive note:
“I look forward to them signing on to the resolution when it’s presented. I also look forward to (Howard) willingly endorsing my resolution when I send it to board members next week,” he said. “And I look forward to the day when board members can work together.”
Thoughts from outside the board
It’s not just board members who have weighed in on the anti-racism discussions.
Dr. Julia Hurtado, who is running to unseat Vice Chairman David Banks, offered her thoughts to Ragsdale as well. Hurtado appears to have won the Democratic primary held last week and will face Banks in the general election in November.
The nonprofit Shepherd Center physical therapist wrote a letter to the superintendent calling for “a reckoning” of the “400 years of pain” caused by racial inequity that some in the Cobb community have experienced.
“I don’t believe we will succeed in your desire to ‘move forward’ until we have reckoned with this,” she wrote, adding that she expected Ragsdale to review and address the call to action sent by Howard and Davis. “Though I appreciate your willingness to consider addressing our Cobb community’s desire for anti-racist education, I’m concerned that this delayed response sends a message of apathy and indifference to those who have been demanding progress for some time.”
“The most valuable currency in local government is trust,” she continued. “How can our Cobb community trust leadership who has ignored their concerns for public safety?”
On the same day Davis and Howard posted their call to action on social media, the Cobb County Democratic Committee also put in their two cents.
They called the two board members’ requests “reasonable ... given the current context,” and said there has been nothing but silence in return.
“It would appear that denial ain’t just a river in Egypt,” the committee’s Facebook post said. “Denying systemic racism exists IS racist. Stonewalling discussion of racism in our schools IS racist.”
The post ends with a call to vote for Linsday Terrebone, running to unseat Wheeler; Vickie Benson, who is running to unseat Scamihorn; and Hurtado.
“Put an end to the stagnation,” the post reads.
Like Hurtado, the three candidates secured their respective Democratic primaries and will face the three Republican incumbents in the general elections on Nov. 3.
