School testing, state funding and teacher retention were the topics du jour for Cobb Republicans on Saturday morning as Cobb schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale was the keynote speaker for the local GOP’s monthly breakfast.
While the party faithful dined on bacon and eggs, Ragsdale laid out the school system’s priorities for the upcoming legislative session, a wish list for Cobb lawmakers before the General Assembly gets down to business in January. Among the top priorities, Ragsdale said, is separating teacher evaluations from test scores.
“Sen. (Lindsey) Tippins from Cobb brought legislation that dropped that number from 50 down to 30. We want to see that number as zero,” Ragsdale said. “Because we don’t want to create an environment where a teacher is teaching to a test because their evaluation depends on it.”
Ragsdale said the district will also seek more local control over the tests themselves, over the school calendar and over the allocation of state resources.
“If you’re going to give us money from the state, give us the parameters, give us the requirements, but then give it to us and let us go with it,” he said.
Ragsdale also asked for an adjustment in how much state funding the district receives versus its “local fair share” — the five-mill share of property tax revenues each district in Georgia sends to the state to be redistributed among school districts.
Ragsdale and others in the district have said they’d like the state to consider local exemptions when calculating that share, specifically Cobb’s senior tax exemption, which allows Cobb residents 62 and older to avoid all school and school bond taxes. Factoring in those exemptions would reduce the amount Cobb pays to the state.
“The equivalent of five mills, which is $25 million, give or take, is withheld from our state money on a five mill basis, but we are actually held back six and a half mills, because we are basically taxed on money that we don’t receive,” Ragsdale said.
Ragsdale gave his address in a room decorated with banners of Republican elephants while standing in front of a cardboard cutout of Republican President Donald Trump, but he avoided getting political in his remarks.
“Obviously I’m speaking to the Republican breakfast, so obviously politics are in this room, everybody is probably of the same mindset of a political opinion in this room; however, in an organization of 18,000 (employees) and 113,000 students and those families of those 113,000 students, I can pretty much guarantee you everybody’s not going to agree, politically, on anything.”
Speaking to the MDJ after the breakfast, Ragsdale said he came to speak on the party’s invitation and would be glad to do the same for Cobb Democrats.
“When we come to work in our industry, we’re here to be educators,” he said. “We have to make sure that we insulate the classroom from the noise that’s outside, and I’m not talking about one side of the aisle or the other, or however many other sides there are out there.”
Cobb Republican Party Chairman Jason Shepherd said the meeting was the first time a school superintendent addressed a Cobb Republicans breakfast, and that part of the goal of inviting him was to encourage discussion of local issues.
“We have a lot of discussion, just reading in the Marietta Daily Journal about school taxes, senior taxes, tax exemptions, so the Board of Education, those elections are at the forefront of people’s minds,” he said. “With that, there’s a lot more discussion than there normally would be about local races because people understand that it’s the local government that affects them the most in their pocketbook and their budgeting, and this gave them an opportunity to hear about where that money goes.”
Among the crowd at Cobb GOP headquarters on Roswell Street were several Cobb County students, members of the Young Republicans of Hillgrove High School. After the breakfast, the students chatted and posed for selfies with some of the current and former elected officials in attendance.
Senior Nicholas Balenger, a member of the club, had high praise for Ragsdale’s leadership.
“He’s been keeping our schools very fine, and they’ve been going up, steadily increasing, and I really like where Cobb County’s heading, and I really think it’s because of what Ragsdale’s been doing,” he said.
