Classes at Marietta City Schools will resume as planned Tuesday for students learning in person and virtually.
In a letter to Marietta school district families Sunday, Superintendent Grant Rivera said data shows “our schools are one of the safest places for students and staff.”
Rivera reminded families the school system has partnered with the CDC, the Georgia Department of Public Health and Cobb-Douglas Public Health to study COVID-19 in schools.
That partnership, he wrote, has allowed Marietta City Schools to do aggressive testing and contract tracing in December.
“While the study will continue in January ... I can attest that school-based transmission remains comparatively low,” Rivera wrote. “If and when it does occur, MCS is seeing the highest frequency of transmission between adults; conversely, student-to-staff transmission in classrooms appears to be low or nonexistent. The data continues to reinforce the same safety protocols we have emphasized since September — wear a mask, watch your distance, and wash your hands.”
Rivera went on to say positive cases occurred more frequently when mask wearing and social distancing procedures were not consistently followed.
Finally, Rivera said school does not need to be delayed past the scheduled restart date of Tuesday.
“I’ve had numerous meetings in recent days with health experts and epidemiologists who confirmed our schools are no safer in mid-January than they will be January 5,” he wrote.
