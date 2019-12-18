Some of the world's top athletes will be coming to SunTrust Park this month, but they won't be throwing balls or swinging bats — they'll be soaring off a 15-story-tall steel scaffold jump covered with up to 800 tons of snow and performing high-flying tricks above the field.
The park is set to host the “Visa Big Air” competition Friday and Saturday, a partnership between the Atlanta Braves and U.S. Ski & Snowboard that will turn the baseball diamond into a winter wonderland.
“We are proud to showcase SunTrust Park to a global audience as the host of this world cup ski and snowboard event,” Atlanta Braves President and CEO Derek Schiller in a statement. “In collaboration with U.S. Ski and Snowboard, SunTrust Park and The Battery Atlanta will provide an incredible venue for fans from around the region to witness this truly unique event. It’s our privilege to host these world-class athletes.”
Big air competitions see skiers and snowboarders launch off long ramps and perform tricks in the air.
During the event, athletes will race down an approximately 40 degree ramp, then launch themselves off the jump at speeds up to 40 miles per hour to perform their biggest tricks while traveling up to 70 feet in the air from center field to home plate, giving new meaning to the phrase "sliding into home."
Judges will rate the athletes on progression, amplitude, variety, execution and difficulty.
Snowboard big air made its Olympic debut at the 2018 Olympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea, where the U.S. snowboard team’s Kyle Mack and Jamie Anderson walked away with silver medals. The 2022 Olympics in Beijing are set to host the first-ever ski big air event.
U.S. Ski & Snowboard President and CEO Tiger Shaw said the event at SunTrust Park will help introduce new fans to the thrilling sports.
“The Visa Big Air at SunTrust Park will bring our sports out of the mountains and to the people in a major metropolitan area,” said U.S. Ski & Snowboard President and CEO Tiger Shaw in a statement. “We are very excited to have Visa as our title sponsor and to partner with the Atlanta Braves to continue to grow the fan-base of this exciting sport for our athletes, sponsors and the snow sports industry ahead of the 2022 Games in Beijing."
Organizers say this will be the first time an event like this comes to Atlanta, and over 20,000 fans are expected to attend over the two-day competition.
The park will host 27 nations represented by an estimated 164 athletes across men’s and women’s snowboard and freeski big air competition, according to U.S. Ski & Snowboard.
Tickets start at $40. For more information or to buy tickets, visit www.braves.com/visabigair.
