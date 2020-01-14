CUMBERLAND — Truist Park is the new name of the Atlanta Braves' stadium at Cumberland, replacing the former name SunTrust Park.
The new name was announced Tuesday at the stadium during a joint news conference of SunTrust, now Truist, and the Braves.
Donta Wilson, Truist's chief digital and client experience officer, and Derek Schiller, Braves president and CEO made the announcement, flanked by Truist's northern Georgia region president Jenna Kelly and chief marketing officer Susan Johnson.
Atlanta-based SunTrust and North-Carolina BB&T banks announced a merger early last year, and in the following months said the newly created bank would be named Truist.
Atlanta Braves fans have eagerly awaited the announcement of the new stadium's name, as the status of their home team’s SunTrust Park was immediately called into question with news of the merger in February.
Truist will be the sixth-largest U.S. bank holding company, serving more than 10 million households in the U.S., according to a SunTrust press release.
SunTrust landed the naming rights for the Braves stadium in 2014, and signed a 25-year agreement to hold those rights. Various media have reported that the deal was for $10 million a year.
(1) comment
[thumbdown]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.