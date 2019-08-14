A car reported stolen in 1989 resurfaced in a west Cobb subdivision this week — literally.
The 1983 Pontiac Firebird was pulled from Mirror Lake at the Mirror Lake subdivision a week after members of the homeowner's association contacted police, according to Sydney Melton, a spokeswoman for the Cobb County Police Department.
Melton said the residents of the subdivision, near the intersection of Lost Mountain and Midway roads, discovered the vehicle when they were having the lake drained to make some kind of repair.
Search and recovery personnel from the Cobb County Police Department conducted a dive last week to collect identification information on the sunken vehicle before it was removed from the lake on Tuesday, the department announced on Facebook. Only the car's roof was visible during the dive operation, the Facebook post read.
Members of the Cobb County Police Department Underwater Search and Recovery Team, and personnel from the Cobb County Fire Department and Cobb County Department of Transportation conducted a joint operation to pull the vehicle from the lake.
Melton said it is unclear whether the vehicle was reported stolen in Cobb County.
