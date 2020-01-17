A 64-year-old Marietta man is accused of molesting a 13-year-old girl at a Smyrna church where he was a Sunday school teacher, according to authorities.
George Ray Scott was arrested by Cobb sheriff’s deputies at 5 p.m. Monday on a felony charge of child molestation and booked into the county jail, records show.
He was released about 3 a.m. Tuesday on a $10,000 bond, his jail record states.
Cobb police said Scott was at Covenant United Methodist Church on King Springs Road in Smyrna, when he grabbed a 13-year-old girl’s breast around lunchtime on Nov. 10 last year, which was a Sunday.
“The juvenile disclosed this during a forensic interview and stated it “felt wrong,” Scott’s Jan. 13 arrest warrant states. “The incident was also witnessed by an adult nearby.”
Scott was a Sunday school teacher at Covenant United Methodist Church, Officer Sydney Melton, spokeswoman for the Cobb County Police Department, told the MDJ Friday, after speaking with the department's Special Victims Unit.
"With this being a case involving a juvenile, there isn’t anything else I can provide," Melton said.
(1) comment
This article is a misrepresentation. 1st He has been accused and not convicted. 2nd The entire church knows the woman and the 'teenage' girl are lying and there was no grabbing! Get your facts before you post a damaging story .
