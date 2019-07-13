Christmas came early to Marietta Square on Saturday.
Marietta’s annual Christmas in July celebration benefits two local nonprofits, the Center for Family Resources and Cobb Christmas.
Cobb Christmas provides meals and gifts to low-income families during the holiday season, and the Center for Family Resources offers a number of year-round services to families struggling with or at risk of homelessness.
Though Square-goers came in T-shirts and sandals, they were treated to a wintry sight, as the city had brought out some of the decorations that usually come out in the wintertime.
Santa and Mrs. Claus showed up to the event, eschewing their winter wear for Hawaiian ensembles. They were joined by the Strand Carolers, who entertained the crowd with Christmas classics as the heat and humidity mounted.
Even the Grinch, who famously hates Christmas, made an appearance, even though all he did was complain.
