North Cobb Christian School says it's hosting its annual summer day camps with enhanced safety protocols.
NCCS specialty summer camps include half-day camps for preschool children, college-prep camps and Camp Eagle, the school’s flagship summer camp. Patrick McDonald, the NCCS director of summer camps and after school programs, said planning camps in the middle of a pandemic was difficult, but that the results have been worthwhile.
“Summer camp is a special type of community where kids develop a sense of independence as they try new adventures away from home and gain self-confidence as they learn new skills,” McDonald said in a news release. “Preparing for summer camps during this season required elevated planning and investing into enhanced health and safety protocols, but hearing our playgrounds and halls filled with children’s laughter this summer makes it all worth it.”
After schools closed for in-person instruction in March and the academic year ended in May, the prospect of running summer camps seemed uncertain for NCCS officials. To open summer camps in May, the school adopted safety protocols like social distancing, daily temperature checks for students and camp staff and regular cleaning of common areas. In order to keep campers physically distanced, NCCS has spaced activity areas across the more than 50 acres of its Kennesaw campus. Each camp group is limited to 25 people, including staff, and camps have not required face coverings for staff or students.
NCCS camps began on May 26, and new camps are scheduled to take place weekly until July 31. According to the news release, students have filled several camps to capacity this summer. The private school has already hosted camps focused on volleyball, minecraft, basketball and driver’s education, and the school has scheduled camps for music, reading, writing sports and more on weekdays throughout the rest of July.
In the news release, NCCS said it assembled a COVID task force to monitor updates and guidelines from public health officials and Gov. Brian Kemp. The task force meets weekly to adjust camp programming to current guidelines.
For more information about NCCS summer camps, visit the school website at ncchristian.org/socially-distanced-summer-camps/.
