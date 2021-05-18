MARIETTA — The Cobb Board of Commissioners approved a significant new subdivision Tuesday which will bring up to 110 new homes to a lot around the corner from McEachern High School.
Formerly the site of a firing range operated by the Werbell family, the mostly undeveloped spread—nearly 60 acres, all told—sits between Macland and Gaydon roads in southwest Cobb County. Developer Traton LLC’s proposal to build a subdivision with a large park area was approved 4-1, with Commissioner Keli Gambrill opposing.
Traton may put up to 110 houses on the property, but attorney Kevin Moore said Tuesday that number might be whittled down slightly in order to provide a better buffer for neighboring properties. The proposal would use the “open space community” designation, a zoning category which allows for smaller lot sizes in exchange for setting aside significant green space.
As Moore explained, Traton’s idea is to designate about 14.5 acres, including two ponds, for that green space. The developer is also amenable to donating that land to the county to be operated as a public park.
Gambrill said she found that request problematic. If the park area was to be ultimately donated, she asked, would that not invalidate the “open space community” designation? It would also shift the onus for maintenance on the park from the homeowner association to the county, she noted.
“That’s a decision that has to be made in the future by this board once that full evaluation has been done,” Moore said of a future transfer of ownership, electing not to debate the point.
Questions also arose over environmental concerns. Julia Dulgar lives next to the property and said the county should take a closer look at preserving wetlands in the area. Commissioner Monique Sheffield, who represents the area, asked staff to weigh in.
“I don’t know if it’s truly wetlands, but it is wet,” said Carl Carver of Cobb Stormwater Management.
Dulgar, Sheffield, and Gambrill also asked whether the site’s history as a firing range could pose an ecological hazard.
“The very first thing we did when this went into contract was to start the environmental testing, and that … has been extensive,” Moore told the board. “We’ve been assured at all points that it is not an issue. There will be some remediation that has to be done, but it’s not remediation that is of a huge or big nature … it’s well in hand.”
After the meeting, Gambrill explained she hadn’t found Moore’s explanations entirely sufficient.
“Werbell had done some, you know, experimental things on the property,” Gambrill said. “And so my concern is, what if there's undetonated explosives out there? Who's going to be responsible for that?”
Moore did not immediately respond to a request for comment before press time regarding that line of questioning.
