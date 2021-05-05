MARIETTA — In a marathon zoning hearing which carried on well past 7 p.m. Tuesday, the Cobb Planning Commission gave the go-ahead to a 110-home subdivision near McEachern High School in Powder Springs.
The project is slated for a nearly 60-acre site between Gaydon and Macland roads. For decades, the property was the site of a firing range operated by the Werbell family. Most of the land is undeveloped. Traton Homes, a Cobb-based developer, is asking the county to grant a rezoning allowing them to fit 110 homes on the site, as opposed to the 103 permitted under the property's current zoning category.
The request differed from a standard single-family zoning in that Traton sought an "open space community" designation. The special category is intended to “encourage the preservation of natural resources within residential development,” per Cobb County code.
With that in mind, Traton has proposed to set aside around 15 acres of the property containing two man-made ponds as an open green space. Kevin Moore, attorney for the developer, told commissioners Tuesday the developer is interested in donating that land to the county for use as a public park.
While neighbors to the property raised concerns about stormwater runoff, traffic, and impact to wildlife, the Planning Commission was satisfied with Traton’s proposal and a review conducted by county staff to unanimously recommend approval.
Decisions made by the Planning Commission are recommendations only. All final decisions are rendered by the Cobb Board of Commissioners, who appoint members of the Planning Commission.
Tuesday’s meeting was the last to be helmed by longtime planning commissioner and Chairman Galt Porter, first appointed by then-south Cobb Commissioner Lisa Cupid in 2013. He was reappointed this year by current south Cobb Commissioner Monique Sheffield.
Porter’s announcement came as a surprise to his fellow planning commissioners, and came on the heels of a disagreement he raised in April over a Board of Commissioners-backed proposal to rezone a piece of county-owned property. Porter convinced his colleagues to hold the proposal, a move that would, he said at the time, "send a message to the Board of Commissioners." That decision was later overruled by all four district commissioners, against the wishes of Cupid, the board's chairwoman.
True to form, Porter was the lone vote in opposition when the case returned Tuesday. The rezoning passed 3-1, with Planning Commissioner Stephen Vault absent.
Speaking after the meeting, as well-wishers thanked him for his years of service, Porter said he’d been considering stepping down for some time.
“You just realize at a certain point, it's time. Kind of when it becomes more frustrating than enjoyable, it's time to move on,” he said, adding that the decision was his alone.
Asked whether his spat with the Board of Commissioners played any role in his decision, Porter said he wouldn’t “hinge it on one thing or another,” but conceded it gave him something of a push.
“I think it made me realize it’s time,” he said. “I think I have been feeling like it was getting near time, and I was staying on to help Commissioner Sheffield. But it probably would have happened before too much longer anyway.”
