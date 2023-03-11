Joy Doss, Bobby Johnson and Matt Giddens of the Once Upon A Time team.
Team Bee-g Bang Theory members Raymond Goslow, Michael Miller, and Andy Tatnall celebrate their win.
Tom Heyer and Allan Bishop make sure the contestants spell the words correctly.
Austell Chief of Police Scott Hamilton questions the judges over the difficulty of a word.
Team I Love MTV members Sonja Brown, Lindsay Gardner and Victor Reynolds.
Team Derby Girls Nadia Williams, April Phillips and Ashley Farris.
Colt Chambers, Luci Hogue and Katy Ruth Camp as Team You've Got a Friend in CYP.
Team HEE HAW members Camilla Sanders, Barry Lancaster and David Ellis.
Team Patriot members Flynn Broady, Kayla Willis and Jared Horowitz
Team Nerd Mob members Jesse Evans, Bill Westenberger and Scott Hamilton.
Team Justice League members Jason Marbutt, Angela Brown and Henry Thompson huddle up before attempting to spell a word.
Team BeeWitched members Terri Tresp, Sarah Berry and Vidhya Jagannathan.
The Great Gatsby Team members TJ Harnett, Lucia Poole and Ryan Oglesby.
