There are always plenty of parking spots available around Marietta Square.
Once you finish laughing, read on.
That’s the finding of a study performed by city staff, who monitored the downtown parking situation across thousands of spaces via drone camera and on foot over the course of 12 days.
Even during the most crowded time during the study, 8 p.m. on the night of a Glover Park concert, only 71% of the about 2,700 spaces then available were full. That means there were 786 empty spots during peak parking.
Here’s the catch – the Square’s free, on-street parking is almost always between 90 and 100% full, so while there may always be parking spots around the Square, they’re only for people willing to pony up.
“We’ve gone from our neighbors yelling at us that there’s no parking on the Square, we’ve looked at reality, there is parking on the Square,” said Mayor Steve Tumlin. “It’s just not in the form that people like. People like free parking.”
During the busiest time, concert nights, street parking got as high as 102.3% capacity, said Economic Development Manager Daniel Cummings as he presented the study to the City Council this week.
“What that tells you is that people are over-parking, maybe parking illegally, driving up on curbs or in some spots they shouldn’t be,” he said. “In some zones we counted, it was like 230% of what it should have been.”
While people were scrambling for any empty spot big enough to fit a vehicle on the street, the three downtown parking decks were relative oases of calm according to the numbers.
The two county-owned parking decks on Lawrence and Waddell streets and the city-owned deck at City Hall just barely exceeded half-full at 50.6% capacity as the concert was starting, the study found.
The Waddell Street parking deck is open to employees only from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday but opens to the general public on evenings and weekends. The Lawrence Street deck is open to the public all day, but both county-owned decks charge based on how long you’re parked there.
The city deck offers free parking for those with city business during business hours and free parking for the general public on evenings and weekends.
The mayor put forward one idea he has proposed before: installing smart meters on the on-street parking spots.
“It’s common sense. If you can park in front of the store for free, why are you going to pay to go in (the county decks)? … I think we ought to charge for the street and have deck parking free,” he said.
The City Council did not seem to share that sentiment. The remark elicited laughter, groans and head shaking.
“I never have trouble finding parking on the street, ever. If I have to start paying for it, it’s going to ruin my mojo,” Councilwoman Cheryl Richardson said with a laugh.
Councilman Joseph Goldstein, whose family is one of the largest downtown property owners, brought up another recent study.
“With the (Livable Centers Initiative) study we just did, one thing citizens kept saying is that they liked the free parking on the street,” he said. “So that is something our citizens have said they like.”
Speaking after the meeting, Tumlin said the idea may not be popular with some, but he thinks it may be inevitable.
“Since I’ve lost seven times, I don’t mind going for eight,” he said with a laugh.
Previous smart meter measures supported by Tumlin have failed, including in 2016 when over 500 people signed a petition against the idea.
But Tumlin pointed to the study’s maps, which show the on-street parking in bright red, indicating it is near full.
“All the red districts are near the storefronts and free,” he said. “Do they line up to pay $5 to get in the deck? No. … This is the only place in Cobb County where businesses do not have to furnish parking, so because the way they laid the town out in 1834, we’re kind of stuck, and the way it’s going, just like you do in Virginia Highlands, just like you do in downtown Decatur, downtown Atlanta, that you have to pay for parking. That’s the way it’s going.”
Cummings suggested a host of reasons why people are apparently forgoing the decks.
“There’s a mental barrier to it for some folks, there’s a safety issue for some folks, but then also, do they know it’s available to them and do they see it? That’s another question,” he said.
Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly said she thinks many of the Square’s out-of-town visitors aren’t aware they can park in the decks.
“I still don’t think the parking deck is easy to find,” she said. “Unless you live in Marietta, you may not even know that that parking deck is for the public until you get up on it. … I think that’s a lost opportunity.”
City Manager Bill Bruton said the county has taken measures including hanging a banner and using sandwich boards.
Richardson said for many people, parking in one of the county decks is simply inconvenient.
“Plus, it’s impossible to get out of the parking decks,” she said. “I’ve had complaints from a lot of people, and I’ve also seen how hard it is getting in and out of those lots on a day when there’s a lot going on.”
The council did not take any vote about parking. Staff is expected to come back in the coming months with proposals based on the data they have collected.
