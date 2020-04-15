Planned improvements for motorists, pedestrians and cyclists along the Chastain Road corridor in Kennesaw will, if implemented, make it the first “smart corridor” in Cobb County, the Town Center Community Improvement District says.
This would involve technology capturing traffic movements and synchronizing signals to improve flow and reduce accidents.
A $150,000 grant from the Atlanta Regional Commission is allowing the Town Center CID to further study how the improvements would be made.
The CID, which developed a master plan for the area in 2017, selected Gresham Smith to lead the Chastain Road corridor study, according to a news release from the design firm Wednesday.
Gresham Smith grew out of Nashville, TN, and has three Atlanta area offices, per its website. Public relations manager Ben Baden said the study will “identify strategies to improve the safety and efficiency of all modes of travel along the corridor, with a focus on creating a walkable environment and identifying catalysts for vibrant, public-oriented development.”
“The study will also formulate concepts for the streetscape, design guidelines, and a signage and wayfinding program,” Gresham Smith’s news release stated, also quoting Town Center CID Executive Director Tracy Rathbone Styf.
“We’re excited about the opportunity to study what the future could look like in our rapidly growing community,” she said, adding that since 2010 the number of people living within the district increased by 27%.
“Improvements need to be made to the corridor to adjust to the growth we’re seeing,” Styf said. “Our goal is to work with residents and the consultants at Gresham Smith to develop a plan for a safer, more vibrant corridor that benefits the community at large.”
The portion of Chastain Road being evaluated extends from Big Shanty Road to Bells Ferry Road, per project documents. The area includes Town Center Park and portions of Kennesaw State University.
The CID states the smart corridor model it plans to install along Chastain Road uses real-time information to monitor traffic movements, improving travel times and reducing vehicle crashes.
“Implementing these smart corridor strategies would make Chastain Road the first smart corridor in Cobb County,” the CID states online. “This study will also formulate concepts for a signage program and public art to help attract pedestrian and bicycle usage.”
Public engagement for the project has begun and continues online. Residents can submit their feedback on the project website.
“During the study, those who live, work and visit the Chastain Road corridor will have the opportunity to share challenges they experience when traveling along or across the roadway, suggest opportunities for improvement and provide feedback on draft concepts that will be developed for the roadway,” the CID says.
The study report is expected to be finalized by the end of the year, featuring opportunities for improvement, recommendations and an action plan for community consideration.
“The outcomes of the Chastain Road corridor study will advance TCCID’s vision to capture the momentum of the rapidly growing Town Center area to promote high quality development and create spaces where people want to be,” says the CID, which is also assessing nearby travel corridors on Big Shanty Road and Barrett Lakes Boulevard.
For more information visit towncentercid.com.
