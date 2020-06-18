The South Cobb Redevelopment Authority has released the results of a months long study of the demographics, economics, housing and real estate of the Six Flags Special Services District.
Among the study's key takeaways is that the authority-owned property formerly known as Magnolia Crossing, a decades-old apartment complex that was torn down in 2016, "lacks the attributes necessary to attract a large market-driven 'catalyst' real estate development."
Community activists view the Magnolia Crossing property's redevelopment as a game changer for the area and for years have pressed the authority to develop it.
Doug Stoner, the authority's chair, has said the authority can wait to redevelop the property because it only has one chance to do it right.
According to the study, "aggressive action" is needed to unlock the site's potential.
"Potential action items are to provide a robust economic development toolbox for potential developers of the site," the study reads.
Stoner has said the study, for which the authority paid $40,000, would be used to create a development strategy for the area and be the foundation of an request for proposals the authority would issue for redevelopment of the Magnolia Crossing property.
The authority is tasked with boosting the south Cobb area. To that end, the Board of Commissioners created the special Six Flags Special Services District in 2014 to raise money for projects ranging from Magnolia Crossing's redevelopment to landscaping around the special services district.
Owners of occupied property in the 2,800-acre district, with the exception of homeowners, pay a special 3.5 mill tax, which generates about $700,000 per year.
With approval from the Board of Commissioners, the authority used the money to issue a $10 million bond several years ago, about half of which it spent on the demolition of the Magnolia Crossing apartment complex. Another $2.5 million was used to purchase an adjacent 39-acre property in 2018. About $1.2 million was spent on landscaping in the special services district.
Among the study's other findings were:
- 81% of the district's land is designated industrial
- The number of jobs in the district has almost doubled over the past 10 years, with much of the growth coming from warehousing businesses
- Almost all of the district's workers commute from outside the area
- The district's median income is almost $37,000, or 45% of the county's median income
- The district's population is relatively young
- 41% of the district's population is black and another 41% is Latino
- More than an eighth of the land is undeveloped
Shelia Edwards, a Mableton resident and candidate for Cobb County District 4 Commissioner, said Wednesday that she hadn't read the study yet -- it was released June 9, the day of the primary election -- but had listened in on a virtual meeting of the authority's board May 21, at which the study's results were discussed.
She said she was disappointed to hear a representative from the Bleakly Group, which conducted the study, say the area could absorb more industrial businesses.
"I think south Cobb and our area ... have carried the burden of industrial uses for the county and we shouldn't be burdened with any additional industrial uses. Those things should go to different parts of the county," she said. "We want grocery stores and medical facilities, we want all the things that are occurring in other parts of the county that somehow don't find their way to our community."
The study's results include a "COVID-19 disclaimer," which reads, in part, that its assumptions "do not account for the possibility of a drawn-out economic downturn" caused by the virus and governments' attempts to contain it. "These assumptions should be considered valid under a reasonably-likely scenario in which the general economy and real estate markets stabilize within the 2021 calendar year."
To see the study, visit cobbcounty.org/community-development/news/scra-six-flags-area-study-results-now-available
