Despite changes in federal health experts’ mask guidelines, recommending masks in K-12 school regardless of vaccination status, masks will remain optional in Cobb and Marietta Schools.
The superintendents of both school districts say they’re making the best decision for their district based on their own data, but local health officials and some parents say concerns over the COVID-19 Delta variant and the county’s being identified as an area of high community transmission mean students and staff should mask up.
Health expert guidance and a ‘gut-wrenching’ decision for districts
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Tuesday announced new mask recommendations. Among them: “universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.”
The CDC also recommended fully vaccinated people resume mask-wearing in public, indoor settings in areas of “substantial or high transmission.” Substantial or high transmission areas are defined as those where cases of COVID-19 are at least 50 per 100,000 residents.
Cobb & Douglas Public Health reported that the county had reached 158 confirmed cases per 100,000 county residents as of Friday, July 23. On Thursday, CDPH Director Dr. Janet Memark said that number had increased to 235 cases per 100,000 residents.
Cobb County hospitals, she added, have seen a tripling of COVID hospitalizations since the beginning of the summer, and more people of younger ages have also been reported seriously ill.
The CDC’s announcement, on which Memark said CDPH bases its own masking recommendations for schools, brought to question whether Cobb County and Marietta City Schools would update their own mask policies for the upcoming school year.
Other area districts, including Gwinnett County, updated their policies when the new health guidance was released. Gwinnett officials say their district will now require masks. Other area districts, including Atlanta and DeKalb County, are requiring masks for the upcoming school year, while Cherokee and Fulton County Schools are making masks optional.
The Cobb and Marietta districts previously announced that masks would be optional for all students and staff, and that district officials would continue tracking school community data and update their policies and procedures as needed.
Marietta Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera told the MDJ this week that his district does not plan to change its policy. But, he added, “we strongly encourage students and staff to wear masks.”
As he had when he announced his district’s mask policy earlier this month, Rivera pointed to the minimal student-to-student and adult-to-adult transmission that there had been last school year and over the summer.
Rivera also acknowledged that the Delta variant’s spread locally is relevant to the district’s data tracking, but he said, not every case is identified as the variant.
“At the end of the day, what we’re doing is focusing exclusively on positive cases and tracking very carefully close contacts and we’ll respond accordingly to the data as that continues to develop,” he said.
CDPH officials, meanwhile, say the Delta variant now accounts for more than 80% of Georgia COVID-19 cases.
Rivera called any decision on mask policy and other COVID-19 procedures that he and other district officials have been working to make “gut-wrenching.”
“None of us asked to be public health experts. This conversation is so polarizing, it’s so political, that my hope is that we can welcome our children back, we can continue to put layered mitigation strategies in place and we can follow the data that comes from our classrooms to discern if we have to make a shift,” he said.
Rivera said he has “tremendous respect” for the challenge that public health officials face, as they try to change public behavior and develop protocols “for everyone in society.”
But, he added: “While their recommendations may speak to what is best for all of society, I am guided by, ‘What does the Marietta City Schools data say, and how do we give our students the greatest sense of normalcy as we welcome them back? How do we find the right balance between science, data and learning?’”
Rivera said the district had made one adjustment to its policies after the CDC guideline changes. Effective Wednesday, volunteers will not be allowed in the buildings in proximity to students. They will, however, be able to be in the buildings and with students during activities and events after school, “when students are involved in optional participation.”
Marietta’s first day of school is Tuesday.
In Cobb Schools, spokeswoman Nan Kiel said the district’s mask policy remains the same. Cobb’s first day of school is Monday.
For his part, Dr. Andrew Doyle, a pediatrician with Wellstar Health System, said the Delta variant is concerning, as it has become the predominant variant in the U.S. and in the state, and as increases locally can be attributed to it.
The good news, he said, is if you are vaccinated, you’re still well-protected against severe illness if you are to contract the virus.
But, Doyle added, it’s going to be important for people to wear masks in public indoor spaces and in schools to help decrease the risk for transmission of the more contagious variant.
On top of the CDC’s updated guidance, Doyle cited recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics that say all children older than 2, as well as staff and teachers, should wear masks.
The virus and data on it change quickly, Doyle said, and it’s important to stay tuned into those changes.
“The science is showing us right now that it is clearly safer to wear masks indoors, especially if they’re unvaccinated. And the recommendations are in a school environment, where there may be many people who are unvaccinated either because they are not old enough to be vaccinated or they haven’t had the opportunity to be vaccinated, that it is safer for all persons if everyone is masked,” he said.
Lawmaker and parent perspectives
For state Sen. Lindsey Tippins, R-west Cobb, the latest change in CDC guidance represents the “very confusing” course of recommendations since the outset of the pandemic.
“It makes you wonder whether it is based on solid medical practice or whether it’s the guess of the day,” Tippins said.
He cited other concerns that had been thrust into media spotlight during the pandemic, including how many false positives may have been reported by early testing protocols.
Tippins, a former Cobb school board chair and ex-officio member of the Senate Education and Youth Committee, also said he respected the judgment of both Rivera and Cobb Schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale for their individual districts, and he “would not begin to tell them what their course of action should be.”
“I think they need to operate independently as they see the needs of the districts. That’s their job, along with the (school) board, to develop policy and implement policy,” he said. “I’ll back the superintendents in whatever they decide, because I think they’re going to make a decision on what’s best for their district. But I would caution them not to have a knee-jerk reaction just because of the decree of the day from CDC.”
Tippins added that he thought “any move toward a shutdown” would be negative for the state.
“I’ve been disappointed, maybe not in CDC’s actions, but in their ability to explain why their actions have changed so drastically,” he said.
CDC leaders, meanwhile, have defended their organization in the wake of the latest update, saying they are not flip-flopping, but rather responding to the latest research. That research, the CDC says, shows the Delta variant is highly contagious and can be spread at higher rates, even among the fully vaccinated.
State Rep. Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna, echoed that statement. She acknowledged public health recommendations have changed frequently, but she said that is to be expected with a virus that experts are learning about almost alongside the rest of the world.
Anulewicz compared health guidance changes to the weather. You wouldn’t call the weather forecaster a “flip-flopper,” she said, just because they’ve updated their forecast based on new information.
“Everyone needs to really understand that, as our understanding of this virus, and now the Delta variant of the virus, evolves, it absolutely makes sense that guidelines from the CDC need to evolve, and we, in turn, as individuals making decisions for our health need to be flexible,” she said.
As of Thursday, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported 52% of Cobb County residents had received at least one COVID-19 shot, and 47% had been fully vaccinated.
Anulewicz, who has throughout the pandemic pushed hard for more residents to get vaccinated, said if the county is going to continue with a vaccination rate that low, “you can’t have it both ways.”
“You can’t not be vaccinated or not have your child vaccinated and then also expect that they’re not going to have a mask,” she said. “I think that that is, personally, an unrealistic expectation.”
The CDC’s guidance has always been clear on the masking front, Anulewicz said, in that the organization has consistently recommended mask-wearing for unvaccinated individuals.
Anulewicz pointed to another point of frustration for some parents. She noted that if a child contracts COVID-19 or is considered a “close contact,” forcing quarantine this school year, families won’t be able to simply “flip a switch” to attend virtual school.
The districts required families to choose virtual options for the 2021-22 school year in the spring. A few parents have told the MDJ they find that unfair given that they made the decision to send their child back to school when cases were falling and things looked like they’d be getting back to normal soon.
“This is what parents based this tough decision on,” Sedalia Park Elementary School parent Nicole Russo said in an email. “Since then, Cobb County has changed their mask policy ... Cases are growing exponentially, and Cobb is well above the high transmission threshold. ... It is unthinkable that given the current COVID transmission rate and Cobb County’s change in safety protocols, they are not allowing the parents to make a safe choice for their kids.”
Marietta Schools officials say they’re working on a one-on-one basis with families who have asked to switch either from in-person to online learning or vice versa.
But in Cobb, Kiel said “it was important to Superintendent Ragsdale that all Cobb families were given a choice between face-to-face and virtual classrooms for the upcoming school year.” Those deadlines, however, will not move.
“Establishing a registration process, and deadlines, has allowed our online learning staff to navigate those challenges while ensuring our face-to-face teachers remain focused on their face-to-face students,” she said.
Other parents, like Amber O’Bot, parent of a Nicholson Elementary School kindergartner, said she’d registered her son for in-person school “with the certainty that Cobb County Schools would be opening safely.”
“I cannot begin to tell you how utterly disappointed we are that masks are not mandatory, especially considering the risks our 5 to 11-year-olds face without vaccines being approved for their age group yet,” she wrote in a Facebook post used with permission. FDA officials have said COVID-19 vaccines for children under 12 could come mid-winter.
Anulewicz said her own frustration over the school masking discussion is not directed at local superintendents, who she said are in unenviable positions and have been all along, but at residents who won’t get vaccinated for trivial or political reasons.
“The reason we are in this position has nothing to do with anything else other than the fact that we have people who have made a deliberate and, I assume thoughtful on their end, decision for whatever reason to not be vaccinated,” she said. “If parents truly do want their kids to have a normal school year, regardless of what the district mandates in terms of masks, I think they really need to have their children vaccinated. ... If we really want to truly emerge from this pandemic, we’ve got to get our kids vaccinated.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.