Students opting for face-to-face instruction have returned to their classrooms in the Cobb County School District after a week of all students learning remotely.
Face-to-face learning had been going on a little over a week into the spring semester when the district went virtual due to high numbers of students and staff told to quarantine due to exposure to the coronavirus.
The students are returning after the recent deaths of two Cobb educators from complications from COVID-19. Two of them, Dana Johnson, a first grade teacher at Kemp Elementary School, and Cynthia Lindsey, a paraprofessional at Sedalia Park Elementary, died Thursday after battling the virus in intensive care. The district has lost at least three employees to the virus: Patrick Key, an art teacher at Hendricks Elementary School, died Christmas Day.
The first day back saw many teachers out of school, School Board member Leroy “Tre” Hutchins said. Parents and staff told him that at least 129 teachers in south Cobb were out Monday: 37 at Clay Harmony Leland, 19 at Pebblebrook High School, 33 at South Cobb High School and 40 at Osborne High School. He said he thought many of them were out due to quarantine, but “there are a number of situations here.”
In response to those reports, Cobb Schools spokesperson Nan Kiel said the district had not noticed “any significant difference in teachers reporting to be ‘sick,’” adding that teachers absent due to illness are required to submit a doctor’s note. Kiel did not say how many total teachers were out Monday.
“Our teachers want to teach,” she said in an email. “Anytime a teacher is absent, the position is either filled by a substitute or other school staff is moved to supervise the classroom.”
Hutchins said the start of the semester has been “challenging,” with some students opting to return to in-person, then having to go virtual to quarantine. Because of that, face-to-face learning is “a very disruptive model,” he said.
“I want our children to be safe, I want our teachers to be safe, and however we get to that place, I think that should be our thought process,” he said.
Hutchins said he had been sending his children to school in-person until late last semester, when COVID-19 cases were spiking in the community and schools started to close.
“As a parent who relies on the face-to-face teaching model for my children, I have had to make considerable changes to that because of the rising COVID numbers and decided for the month of January, reevaluating at a later time, to pull my children into the virtual option,” he said.
School Board Chair Randy Scamihorn said he had heard several schools had more teacher absences than normal. But overall, he had heard "not one complaint" about students returning to school.
"I have received several emails this weekend about, please keep face-to-face as an option," he said.
At Lindley Middle School, students were taught by their homeroom teacher all day, whether they were face-to-face or virtual due to “extenuating circumstances,” according to a message from Principal Elayna Wilson to parents.
Kiel declined to say why the students were in homeroom all day, only that “student transitions were limited,” or whether other schools limited students to one class during the day.
“As needed, every school can and often does adjust their schedule to best serve students,” she said in an email.
Katey Harms, a parent of two children in virtual learning at Kemp Elementary, said her kids had been doing well, but the current environment is challenging for teachers.
“Their teachers are amazing at pivoting, but I feel they're put between a rock and a hard place. They don’t necessarily have the technology at home. Last week they had to do it at home and there were issues with CTLS one day,” she said. “It’s a hard situation for everyone. Our teachers personally, individually, are fantastic, but I don't feel the school is doing enough consistently to ensure safety of everybody, which is why we have not sent ours back.”
Kiel said the first day back was a success.
“Cobb students successfully returned to classrooms across the District today. Whether the students remained remote or returned to the classroom Cobb teachers were there to welcome them back for another week of learning,” adding that the percentage of students learning in-person and virtually had not significantly changed since the beginning of the semester, when approximately 66% of students were learning face-to-face and the other 34% were learning virtually. “We continue to ask our students, staff, and families to follow the guidance of public health so we can keep schools open and ready to serve students."
Meanwhile, Hutchins and school board members Charisse Davis and Jaha Howard, along with metro Atlanta school board members, sent a letter to Gov. Brian Kemp calling for actions to make classrooms safer, including providing medical grade face masks to all school staff and making vaccines accessible to educators.
Tuesday, the district will have a digital learning day for all students due to the PSAT testing for high schoolers. Wednesday, schools will be open to face-to-face students. Normally, Wednesdays are digital learning days for the district.
