MARIETTA — Cobb School District students who don’t have the technology to do schoolwork online started receiving laptops Tuesday from the Cobb Schools Foundation.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, the foundation plans to pass out 650 ASUS Chromebooks to students who don’t have a device at home or don’t have enough computers for the whole family while schools are closed because of the coronavirus. The foundation is starting with high school students and later, it will distribute more devices to younger students.
Students were selected based on teacher and social worker recommendations as well as parent requests. Over 2,000 laptops have been requested to help kids do their classwork, said Felicia Wagner, executive director of the foundation.
“We had over 600 donors rise to the occasion, and so far, they’ve donated about $185,000. Once we figure out how many we have left over today, we’ll figure out how many more we need to purchase,” Wagner told the MDJ at Osborne High School, where foundation volunteers and district staff are delivering the laptops. “I don’t know that we’ll be able to fulfill the entire need, but we’re so thankful that we can take care of the high school (students), and I think we’ll be able to take care of some of the middle school as well.”
Some families have been touched to discover that they can keep the laptops, Wagner said.
“They’re like, ‘When do we have turn these back in?’ and we’re like, ‘These are yours.’ Some people get really teary and really sweet. Some of the kids are super excited to get devices and some are super not excited to get home and start doing schoolwork. They’ve been very honest,” she said.
Parents and students said they were thankful for the new laptops on Tuesday.
“It’s a big help,” said Tonya Richards, a mother who said her child at Kennesaw Mountain High School previously had to share a device with a younger sibling.
Makaya Swint, a junior at South Cobb High School, said before she received her new laptop, she wasn’t able to do her assignments.
“I feel like it will help me be more successful in my classwork,” she said.
Social workers were on site to start families through the process, including helping parents who may not have had their child’s student identification number. The numbers were used to confirm which students received laptops. Volunteers then handed out the computers once parents signed a form taking responsibility for the devices. Some families walked up to the volunteers for laptops, but many simply pulled up in their cars similar to a drive-thru and received the laptops through their windows.
Ana Murphy, the district’s school social worker supervisor, said along with the laptops, the school system is providing other resources, such as a crisis line in case families need extra help.
“We are seeing kids from Kennesaw Mountain, from Sprayberry, from all the different high schools. You can see the smiles on the parents’ faces, and then the kids are like ‘Ugh, I’ve got to do work now,’” Murphy said. “But all of them...are extremely thankful and appreciative, so that’s been very positive to see that.”
