Students at Marietta Middle School collected 1,035 pounds of food waste throughout the school year and turned it into food-enriching compost for garden beds.
This ongoing effort at the school is supported by Compost Connectors, a program launched in 2021 by Atlanta-based nonprofit Food Well Alliance with funding from the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, according to a news release.
“So many great learning opportunities at the soil level are passed onto our next generation through this program,” Compost Connectors Educator Michelle Gambon said in a statement. “I do this work because if just one student gains the ability to grow healthy food or help their local food system, we have won.”
Since 2014, Gambon has been the "compost lady" in Cobb County, inspiring students through her social enterprise Community Sprouts to re-think their attitudes about how they handle their food. In a statement, Gambon said Compost Connectors has breathed new life into her work, which provides a way to practice educational standards in a nontraditional way. For example, students learn to assemble simple machines, measure and track progress, and problem solve throughout the compost cycle.
“Healthy food starts with healthy soil which is why we’ve partnered with key stakeholders to launch Compost Connectors,” Kate Conner, executive director of Food Well Alliance, said in a statement. “Involving students in the full-cycle of sustainable urban agriculture empowers them to become the next generation of local food ambassadors.”
Food Well Alliance provides resources and support to local growers to build healthier communities through an equitable, local food ecosystem. The nonprofit currently supports more than 120 community gardens and 35 urban farms in Fulton, DeKalb, Cobb, Gwinnett and Clayton counties.
Conner said the goal of Compost Connectors is to incorporate hands-on urban agriculture education into established science curricula at participating schools to help students better understand their own role in building healthier communities. Together, they collect and deliver school lunchroom scraps to compost bins, transfer the materials through different bins to make compost, and then put finished compost into garden beds to increase soil health. From there, students tend to plants as they grow in that soil and then harvest the produce to eat. This summer, some of the vegetables from the school’s garden are being delivered to district families receiving federally funded meals.
This was the Compost Connector program’s first year in Cobb County and there are plans to expand it to other schools in the Marietta City School District. In addition to Marietta City Schools, Compost Connectors has partnerships with Atlanta Public Schools and Gwinnett County Schools.
