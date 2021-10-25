A Pope High School student was suspended for 10 days for drawing anti-semitic graffiti on a bathroom wall last month, according to his attorney. The problem? That student is innocent, the attorney contends.
"There's just a lack of any credible evidence," said Justin Spizman, an attorney with Hawkins Spizman Fortas. "It was a witch hunt."
Spizman would not share his client's name; his client is a minor and has been traumatized by the accusation, he said.
A pair of swastikas were scrawled in a boys bathroom at Pope High in early September along with the words “Hail Hitler." Less than a week later, swastikas were found in a bathroom at Lassiter High School.
Pope Principal Tom Flugum immediately condemned the vandalism, but his failure to specify the nature of the graffiti or describe it as antisemitic inflamed the Jewish community. A Sept. 23 meeting of the Cobb school board drew dozens of protesters and calls for the reinstatement of an anti-bias program the district had scrapped earlier in the year.
At that meeting, Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said the perpetrators had been identified and would be severely punished.
“Some may consider our response unduly punitive,” Ragsdale said at the time. “I disagree with them. It reflects the importance of this district’s schools being environments in which all students have the opportunities for and from an … internationally competitive education, and our expectation behaviors like this will not occur.”
According to Spizman, his client was the first student to report the graffiti, which he did on a Wednesday. He gave the district a statement that Thursday. Friday, he was told he would be suspended and then expelled. The recommendation of expulsion comes with a right to a tribunal, Spizman said.
Spizman made a series of requests of evidence, he said. All the district could prove was that his client was in the bathroom around the time the graffiti was painted on its wall.
At that point, the district backed off, Spizman said, canceling the scheduled tribunal — where it would have had to present evidence — and offering to let his client return after 10 days, saying that would be the extent of his punishment.
"So the school either is saying that, you know, if you draw swastikas on a bathroom wall, and we believe you did that, then 10 days is the sufficient penalty, which we know no one in their right mind would say," Spizman said. "Or we made the mistake of rushing into judgment, we regret that we did that, we realize we can't prove these allegations and so we're just gonna let you come back to school instead of actually having to defend these allegations in front of a tribunal."
But the district refused to apologize or remove the suspension from the student's permanent record, Spizman said.
District spokesperson Nan Kiel had this to say Friday, responding to Spizman:
"As Superintendent Ragsdale said during the September Board meeting, 'the District does not and will not tolerate hate in any form.' Following an investigation, the administration has brought disciplinary charges against those responsible. The matter is proceeding to the disciplinary tribunal process required by Georgia law.”
Spizman found the statement curious.
"That's patently false, because (the tribunal) had been dismissed," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.