At least two dogs at the Cobb Animal Shelter have caught "strep zoo," the county announced Wednesday.
The animal shelter closed last week after some of its cats and dogs fell ill. Lab tests conducted by the University of Georgia show samples from two dogs tested positive for "strep zoo," a contagious bacterial infection that affects the respiratory system.
The shelter will remain closed until the animals have been treated and are symptom free for at least two weeks and the shelter has undergone a deep clean, the county said in a news release.
"The infection is believed to be responsible for the death of at least one dog in the past week, and several other dogs and cats are being treated for symptoms," according to the release. "Veterinarians believe the infection came in with an animal dropped off at the shelter, but they may never be able to determine which one."
The county has ordered antibiotics, and treatment will begin when they arrive. Symptomatic animals will be quarantined, and any new dogs or cats that are brought in will be kept separate from the rest of the shelter's population.
“Our Animal Services personnel dealt with a strep zoo outbreak a year ago,” Public Safety Director Randy Crider said in a statement. “They quickly contained the outbreak then, and their experience will help them keep the infection from spreading this time. It is important to us to save the lives of the dogs and cats we are caring for.”
