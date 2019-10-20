Discussions over a street sweeper and a town home development raised several concerns at this week’s Kennesaw City Council work session.
Ricky Stewart, director of public works, recommended the council approve the purchase of an Elgin Crosswind Street Sweeper from Environmental Products Georgia for $263,754.
The council previously approved the purchase of a new street sweeper as part of the 2020 fiscal year budget with an estimated cost of $300,000.
Council member David Blinkhorn asked if there were any other bids, to which Stewart explained that since the price received is an existing state bid contract, negotiated through the Georgia Department of Administrative Services, the city is not required to obtain more bids.
“We’re not bound as a municipality by state contracts. We can use them, but the other part is, the contract includes base price, you get discounts on parts, you get discounts on warranty, and that should all be spelled out. Not ‘here’s your total,’” Blinkhorn told the MDJ.
He also requested the council be provided an itemized price breakdown since his research indicated the base model is $130,999 and the additional features on the model recommended to the council have more than doubled that price. Those extra features include a front spray bar and an auxiliary hydraulic pump.
Also drawing concerns from the council, zoning administrator Daryl Simmons submitted the final plat for Cantrell Crossing, a 70-town home development at 3088 Rutledge Road, with the approval of the plan review committee.
Blinkhorn raised concerns about the plan, such as its narrower interior roads that do not include streetlights or sidewalks. He also foresees issues with the fact that that not all the roads in the development are maintained by the city.
“I think a lot of people would be surprised that two streets in that neighborhood of four streets, they’re gonna be responsible for, and that’s going to be an expensive endeavor. On top of it, the city is going to be answering questions in perpetuity about why we only pave certain roads,” Blinkhorn said.
“That would be a no-sell point for me,” said Councilman James “Doc” Eaton.
“It would be a no-sell point for a lot of people,” Blinkhorn replied.
By making the roads private and giving the HOA responsibility for maintenance, the developer is able to make the roads narrower than permitted by city code. According to Simmons, wider roads would cut into the size of the units or decrease the landscaping and buffer areas to neighboring properties.
“The HOA is going to be very clear when they sell these units and they give out the covenants what they’re responsible for,” Simmons said.
Eaton also raised concerns about street parking impeding traffic on the narrower roads to which Blinkhorn suggested adding stipulations about parking.
Both issues will be revisited at Monday’s regular meeting.
